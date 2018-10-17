‘Golfcart Gail’: Woman Calls Cops on Black Father at Soccer Game

A white woman in a golf cart, nicknamed “Golfcart Gail” by Internet users, went viral in a video when she tried to call the cops on a black man watching his child play soccer.

The situation unfolded at a soccer field in Ponte Vedra, Florida, and was recorded by one of the children’s mother, Ginger Galore William. She wrote in her Facebook caption, “A parent at my son’s soccer game had the police called on him for cheering for his son during the game.”

Apparently the event occurred after the father had yelled “The ref is right!” to his visibly frustrated child during the game. At that point, “Golfcart Gail” came over to tell the father that “harassment would not be tolerated.” Even when he insisted he was only encouraging his son, she continued to harass him, and told him she would not tolerate his “threatening behavior.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The Video Went Viral When a Mother Posted It to Her Facebook With the Header, ‘SOCCER WHILE BLACK’

In the video above, Galore wrote in part, “Shame on you Golfcart Gail for what you did to this man and to the children who had to see this. Can you imagine how afraid his child must have been to see this happening?! Do you know how quickly in America a situation can go wrong? You probably don’t care Golfcart Gail, because you have the privilege of not caring. Thank you to the officers who did respond for listening to everyone and making sure the situation was dissolved safely. So long as this shit continues to happen, I will continue to speak out against it. Black Lives Matter. Don’t ask me again why I kneel.”

The unidentified white woman is a field marshal at the Florida park. Another mother, Maria Morales-Walter, told NBC News, “I started filming because she would not leave the father alone. There was no reason for her to call the cops.”

A Police Officer Did Come, But the Father Was Not Arrested, Nor Will He Be Charged For Anything

#GolfCartGail ascended from the deepest depths of racism and called the cops on a black man who was cheering on his son at a soccer game: https://t.co/WwncXXsKdw pic.twitter.com/WHwRhXPyTN — The Root (@TheRoot) October 17, 2018

Though the police did eventually arrive to the scene, the father was not arrested, nor will any charges be brought against him. Meanwhile, Twitter users have started to question the use of “cute” nicknames for incidents like these.

One user tweeted, “We need to stop giving them cute names because now they are doing it for the attention. And they need to be charged!”

Another tweeted, “Until people like Golfcart Gail start facing some kind of legal consequence for false reports against black people it’s not gonna stop.”