Hurricane Michael Live Radar: Watch Live Satellites to Track the Storm

Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it moved closer to the Florida coast. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday afternoon. The best way to track the storm’s movement is through live streams and live radars. We have a collection below that you can watch in order to keep track of the storm’s movements. Some streams may go down periodically, so this post will be updated with new streams as needed. The first video above is a live radar from The Washington Post.

Next is a Twitch live stream that shows five weather stations along Panama City, Panama City Beach, and up to Destin. It also shows wind speed, rainfall amounts, temperature, and pressure for each station, plus radar of the area. This was provided by Redditor u/spike003.

At 1 a.m., Hurricane Michael was located at 27.7 N, 86.6 W according to NOAA, about 180 miles SSW of Panama City, Florida and about 170 miles SW of Apalichicola, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 130 mph and it was moving N or 355 degrees at 12 mph. Its minimum central pressure was 954 MB.

This next live radar is another angle from Windy.com, in case the one from The Washington Post at the top of the page goes down.

It is possible that Michael might be one of the strongest storms to hit the Florida Panhandle.

This next stream is from Texas News Studio:

According to NOAA: “A northward motion is expected this morning, followed by a northeastward motion later today and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. The center of Michael’s eye is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area later today, move northeastward across the southeastern United States tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.”

This stream is from Shoals Weather:

This is a developing story.