Kyle McLaughlin: Man Accused of Involvement With Astros Cheating Scandal

kyle mclaughlin

Kyle McLaughlin Instagram Kyle McLaughlin is a man who has been accused of assisting the Astros in a cheating scandal relating to his taking pictures of dugouts and assisting in sign stealing from other teams.

Kyle McLaughlin is a man who was caught taking pictures of the Indians’ dugout for the Astros. The Indians reportedly warned the Red Sox about McLaughlin, according to a tweet by Jeff Passan, an MLB reporter for Yahoo.

According to Yahoo! Sports, McLaughlin is not publicly listed as an Astros employee, but his Instagram account tells another story. The account has since been deleted, but Yahoo! Sports and other accounts have saved several of the photos, which reveal him boarding a private plane with the Astros logo on it, as well as a photo of him wearing an Astros press pass.

