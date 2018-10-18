LISTEN: ‘Racist’ Radio Ad Supporting Congressman French Hill

A radio circulating through the state of Arkansas is making national attention, and for all of the wrong reasons: the ad is reportedly targeted to the African American community in support of Congressman French Hill’s campaign, and it appears to fall back on racist stereotypes to get the message across.

Listen to it for yourself, here:

This is a real radio ad currently running in Arkansas in support of Republican Congressman French Hill on radio stations targeted to the African American community. I don't even have words to describe it. pic.twitter.com/vpzt1nGPlc — (((Ben Tribbett))) (@notlarrysabato) October 18, 2018

Via Kathryn Watson, a CBS News White House reporter, French Hill said in a statement, “I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms. There’s no place in Arkansas for this nonsense.”