Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards: Charged With Leaking Information to the Press

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards is a senior Treasury Department employee who has been charged with leaking documents regarding the Russia probe to the press, per a press release by the Justice Department.

Edwards, who is alternatively referenced as “Natalie Sours,” “Natalie May Edwards,” and “May Edwards,” in the press release, has been charged with conspiracy and unauthorized disclosure of “suspicious activity reports.” You can read the full press release here.

1. Edwards’ LinkedIn Reveals Her to Be the ‘First Native American Indian’ Family to Stay in the Commonwealth of Virginia

According to her LinkedIn, Edwards has a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a senior specialist at ATF, a “unique law enforcement agency in the United State Department of Justice that protects our communities from violent criminals, criminal organizations, the illegal use and trafficking of firearms, the illegal use and storage of explosives, acts of arson and bombings, acts of terrorism, and the illegal diversion of alcohol and tobacco products,” for two years.”

Edwards’ LinkedIn bio reads,

“Dr. Edwards is the first Native American Indian whose family stayed in the Commonwealth of Virginia, raised participating in tribal affairs, and received her formal education through the Virginia public school system to earn the degree of Doctor of Philosophy. As an All-American–All-Academic softball player, she earned her B.S. in Biology & Medical Studies, minors in criminal justice/chemistry/physics. As a High School Biology and Physics teacher, she coached various sports, and volunteered for the Special Olympics. At VCU, she served as the Assistant Director of Technology, Professor, and developed Master of Arts in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Her Federal Service consists of the Department of Justice, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Intelligence Community, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She has established and directed highly successful, multi-million dollar programs, operational deployments, negotiated proposals/contracts, executed financial plans, formulated/implemented business development strategies, spearheaded congressional notifications, fostered team building, cultivated effective staff, and led organizational change. She identified, led the development, and implemented the IC HCES program, which she briefed to Congress. The IC HCES is comprised of all 17 Intelligence Agencies as well as the Under Secretary of Defense (USDI) and the Department of Defense (DoD). The IC HCES promotes shared services across the IC enabling innovation, collaboration, and agility to facilitate idea, resource, and information sharing to enable mission execution and promote best practices. Her achievements are indicative of her proven senior leadership ability to implement organization-wide initiatives, drive innovative change, capitalize on collaborative/integrated network partnerships across the Intelligence Community/Federal Government/International with targeted insight and attention to detail requisite to make vision real.”

2. Edwards, Who Is 40, Worked As a Senior Advisor at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) in the Treasury Department

According to The Washington Post, the case against Edwards centers around several disclosures she made to BuzzFeed News, which described “suspicious activity reports” that the public was not supposed to be privy to. These articles include the following articles from BuzzFeed News:

3. Edwards Reportedly Told Interviewing Agents That She Was a ‘Whistleblower’

In an interview with FBI agents, Edwards reportedly defined her motives as “record keeping,” and claimed that she is a “whistleblower.”

The report reads, “During the interview described herein, EDWARDS told the Interviewing Agents, in sum and substance, that she is a ‘whistleblower’ who provided the SARs to Reporter-1 for ‘record keeping.’ Based on my participation in this investigation and my conversations with other law enforcement agents, I am aware that, prior to the SARs Disclosures, EDWARDS had previously filed a whistleblower complaint unrelated to the SARs Disclosures, and that EDWARDS had also reached out to congressional staffers regarding, among other things, her unrelated whistleblower complaint.”

4. Edwards Was Arrested on Tuesday While Carrying a Flash Drive Containing Suspicious Activity Reports

According to the Daily Wire, Edwards was arrested on Tuesday with a flash drive on hand containing SARs, as well as the phone she used to contact the unidentified BuzzFeed reporter.

Edwards reportedly exchanged over 300 messages with the unidentified reporter.

5. Edwards Faces Up to Ten Years in Jail, If She’s Found Guilty of the Charges Against Her

Edwards is charged with two counts: one count of unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports and one count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports. According to the Justice Department, each of these counts could carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

In the report, Edwards “falsely denied” knowing that the SARs she disclosed would be published to the press, and in a prior interview she denied having any contacts with the press. She has not made a public statement in the wake of her arrest.

