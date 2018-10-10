Nauman Hussain, Son of the Owner of Prestige Limo, to Face Criminal Charges

Nauman Hussain, the son of the owner of the limo company that was responsible for crashing a limo in New York and killing 20 people, is facing criminal charges, per a news release by the New York State Police.

Hussain was reportedly pulled over with his brother last Thursday; troopers said that the two brothers were “adamant in their claims that they were each other.”

Hussain had been charged with misdemeanor false personation and conspiracy last week, and he is now purportedly set to be charged in relation to the limo crash that occurred over the weekend.

Hussain is the operator of Prestige Limo. Here’s what you need to know.

Hussain Was Taken into Custody on Wednesday During a Controlled Traffic Stop

Hussain was taken in custody following a routine traffic stop near Albany, New York, on Wednesday morning. Though his father, Shahed Hussain, owns Prestige Limo, Hussain is the one who ran the Saratoga County limousine company, according to Democrat & Chronicle.

It’s unclear what type of criminal charges Hussain faces in relation to the crash, though one report has suggested he will be charged with negligent homicide. However, the safety record for Prestige Limo has since come under intense scrutiny, and the limo involved in the crash reportedly failed two safety inspections in the last year.

Hussain, 24, Has an ‘Extensive Suspension & Conviction List’ That Has Previously Been Cleared

The son of the owner of the limo that crashed in Schoharie, killing 20 people, has been arrested. @WTEN has confirmed Nauman Hussain is expected to be charged with criminally negligent homicide. Stay with us for the latest. pic.twitter.com/WQLL0ulPIx — Christina Arangio (@ChristinaOn10) October 10, 2018

According to New York State Troopers, 24-year-old Hussain has “an extensive suspension and conviction list” that had previously been cleared, for reasons unknown. What’s more, Hussain’s brother, 25-year-old Shahyer Hussain, also has a significant record: his driver’s license is revoked and he has received 28 driving suspensions, 24 of them having occurred on separate dates.

Shahed Hussain, Prestige Limo Owner & Former FBI Informant, Is Currently Out of the Country

MORE on the deadly NY limo crash:

The owner of the limousine company, Shahed Hussain, is a former informant for the F.B.I. who has testified in two prominent terrorism cases, a law enforcement official confirmed.https://t.co/Js4WGqq8RB pic.twitter.com/FsUMbayl71 — Clifford Levy (@cliffordlevy) October 8, 2018

Shahed Hussain, the owner of Prestige Limo, is currently out of the country, presently staying in his native Pakistan. Hussain is technically the owner of four limo companies: Prestige Limousine, Chauffeur Service Saratoga, Luxury Limousine and Hasy Limousine, though they all operate out of the same address.

It’s unclear when Hussain will return to the country. However, his lawyer has assured CNN that he intends to return whenever he is needed, adding, “He is ready and able to come back whenever they need him. His heart is broken and his family’s heart is broken. … Anything that he can do to make this right, he’ll do, and he’s so very sorry for everything that’s happened.”

However, it is clear that Hussain does have some level of connection with the government, as he was an FBI informant after being charged in 2002 for being involved in an illegal scheme to get people driver’s licenses for cash. Specifically, Hussain worked with the FBI to find muslims who might be plotting terrorist acts against the United States.