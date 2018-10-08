These Are the Victims Identified in the Limo Crash in Schoharie, New York

A group of friends and family members heading to a birthday party were killed along with the driver of the limo they were riding in and two bystanders when the stretch SUV careened down a hill and into the parking lot of a popular country store in upstate New York, police and relatives say. New York State Police said 20 people were killed, including 18 in the limo, in the crash Saturday afternoon at Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie.

You can see photos of the victims who have been identified so far further down the page.

“The investigation at the scene revealed that a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling in a southwestern direction on State Route 30 and failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 30A,” the state police said Sunday in a press release. “The limousine traveled across the intersection into a parking lot and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander which was unoccupied and parked. That Highlander then struck and killed two pedestrians standing nearby.”

The investigation into the crash, which happened about 1:55 p.m., is ongoing. It is being led by the state police, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). A cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The cause of the crash is not yet known. Albany Times Union Reporter Paul Nelson tweeted, “Authorities probing if limo’s brakes may have malfunctioned.” According to the Times Union, the intersection where the crash occurred is known to be dangerous.

The NTSB said the crash is the deadliest transportation accident in the United States since 2009. “Twenty fatalities is just horrific,” NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters “I’ve been on the board for 12 years, and this is one of the biggest losses of life that we’ve seen in a long, long time.” You can read more about the crash here.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but family members have started to identify them in local news outlets and on social media. The driver of the limo has been identified by his brother as Scott Lisinicchia.

The other victims include four sisters, along with the husbands of three of the sisters and the brother of one of the husbands. One of the sisters was recently married and the birthday party was a surprise for her husband. Another newlywed couple was also killed in the crash.

According to family members, the victims identified so far include: Amy King Steenburg and Axel Steenburg; Rich Steenburg; Mary King Dyson and Robert Dyson; Allison King; Abby King Jackson and Adam Jackson; Erin Vertuccci McGowan and Shane McGowan; Matthew Coons; Savannah Devonne; and Patrick Cushing. The victims identified so far range in age from to 30 to 35 and grew up together in the Amsterdam, New York, area.

The group was celebrating Axel Steenburg’s 30th birthday. Abby and Axel were married on June 30, and several of the victims were in the wedding party, including Abby’s three sisters: Amy, Mary and Allison, who was the maid of honor. Axel’s brother, Rich, was his best man. Matthew Coons was a groomsman. He was killed Saturday along with his girlfriend, Savannah Devonne. Erin Vertucci McGowan and Shane McGowan were also recently married, on June 8. Erin McGowan’s cousin, Patrick Cushing, was among the victims killed in the crash Sunday.

These are the photos of the victims identified so far:

Amy King Steenburg & Axel Steenburg

Amy King Steenburg, 29, rented the limo to take her friends and family members to a surprise birthday celebration for her 29-year-old husband, Axel Steenburg, her aunt, Barbara Douglas, told The New York Post. Amy and Axel had recently been married after dating since 2015, according to their wedding website.

The couple lived together in Amsterdam. Amy Steenburg was a nurse and Axel Steenburg worked at GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor manufacturing company, as a senior technology and development tech, according to his Facebook page.

On October 3, Amy posted on Facebook about her husband, writing along with a photo of the two of them together, “I just wanted to say Axel Steenburg I love you more than words can say! You are such an amazing man and entertain all my crazy ideas. Even when I move a couch just to move it back to the original place. Thank you for being so kind and loving xo #justbecause #husband.”

Amy Dunlop-Johnson, Axel Steenburg’s cousin, told CBS News the group had been touring wineries in the area to celebrate Axel’s birthday. It was initially reported that the limo had been carrying members of a wedding party.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Steenburg family. You can make a donation here.

Rich Steenburg

Rich Steenburg, 34, was celebrating his brother’s birthday when he was killed. Like his brother, Rich Steenburg worked at GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor manufacturing company. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Steenburg family. He is survived by his wife, 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old stepson. Rich’s wife, Kim Steenburg, was not at the party Saturday because she wasn’t feeling well, a friend wrote on Facebook.

You can make a donation here.

“Saturday, Rich, Axel and other friends and family passed in an unfortunate party bus accident. It is beyond devastating for everyone who knew them all. Please help ease the burden during this time and help donate to funeral expenses,” the crowdfunding campaign’s creator wrote.

Mary King Dyson & Robert Dyson

Allison King

Abby King Jackson & Adam Jackson

Erin Vertucci McGowan & Shane McGowan

Matthew Coons & Savannah Devonne

Patrick Cushing

Scott Lisinicchia

READ NEXT: Turkey Says Missing Saudi Journalist Was Murdered in His Native Country’s Consulate