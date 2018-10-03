LOOK: Mark Judge’s Full Memoir, ‘Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk’

Mark Judge’s full memoir, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk”, is technically out of print. But on Wednesday it was uploaded in full to the internet.

Prior to being uploaded to the internet, Judge’s book was selling on Amazon for $1,949. Now it’s available for free to the entire world.

Here’s what you need to know about Judge’s book.

Judge’s Memoir, ‘Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk’, Has Been Used as Evidence for Brett Kavanaugh’s Drinking Habits in High School

Judge’s book, which has been almost impossible to read in full up until now, chronicles his alcoholism and his time spent drinking heavily in high school. Judge was, notably, one of Brett Kavanaugh’s best friends during their time at Georgetown Prep.

Of Georgetown Prep, Judge wrote, “It soon became obvious that drinking was one of the major forms of recreation at Prep. On Monday morning the upperclassmen would return from the weekend with stories about keg parties, girls, and hours spent in bars in Georgetown…. At Prep, seniors would often go directly from class to a bar. They would even drink with alumni at football games.”

Though Judge Never Directly References Brett Kavanaugh, He Does Frequently Reference ‘Bart Kavanaugh’

Remember when Kavanaugh pretended he didn't know whether the "Bart O'Kavanaugh" character in Judge's book was based on him, but then it turned out his nickname in high school was Bart? — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 3, 2018

A character named ‘Bart Kavanaugh’ frequently appears throughout the book. There has been heavy speculation that ‘Bart’ is actually Brett Kavanaugh, which has only increased in light of the release of a letter written by Kavanaugh himself in high school, in which he references himself as ‘Bart’, too.

In ‘Wasted’, Judge wrote: