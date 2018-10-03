LOOK: Mark Judge’s Full Memoir, ‘Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk’

Mark Judge’s full memoir, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk”, is technically out of print. But on Wednesday it was uploaded in full to the internet.
Prior to being uploaded to the internet, Judge’s book was selling on Amazon for $1,949. Now it’s available for free to the entire world.
Read it here:
Here’s what you need to know about Judge’s book.
Judge’s Memoir, ‘Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk’, Has Been Used as Evidence for Brett Kavanaugh’s Drinking Habits in High School
Judge’s book, which has been almost impossible to read in full up until now, chronicles his alcoholism and his time spent drinking heavily in high school. Judge was, notably, one of Brett Kavanaugh’s best friends during their time at Georgetown Prep.
Of Georgetown Prep, Judge wrote, “It soon became obvious that drinking was one of the major forms of recreation at Prep. On Monday morning the upperclassmen would return from the weekend with stories about keg parties, girls, and hours spent in bars in Georgetown…. At Prep, seniors would often go directly from class to a bar. They would even drink with alumni at football games.”
Though Judge Never Directly References Brett Kavanaugh, He Does Frequently Reference ‘Bart Kavanaugh’
A character named ‘Bart Kavanaugh’ frequently appears throughout the book. There has been heavy speculation that ‘Bart’ is actually Brett Kavanaugh, which has only increased in light of the release of a letter written by Kavanaugh himself in high school, in which he references himself as ‘Bart’, too.
In ‘Wasted’, Judge wrote:
“So how do you like Prep?” Mary asked.
“It’s cool.”
“Do you know Bart O’Kavanaugh?”
“Yeah. He’s around here somewhere.”
“I heard he puked in someone’s car the other night.”
“Yeah. He passed out on his way back from a party.”
6 Comments
Mark Judge looks like someone who repents his past. He resorts to alcohol to help with this. Now I am very curious as to the skeletons that lie in ‘his’ closet.
So run to your pc and download this book of tale tales from a drunken teenager and believe every line and word…..you are so gullable it shows in your post
Hurry all you leftist brainwashed liberals and get a download so you will be up to speed when your leftist propaganda cloaked as information reports in it as factual…..Such fools you are!!!!