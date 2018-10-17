Rockers React to All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert’s Death

Oli Herbert, a founding member and lead guitarist for heavy metal band All That Remains, was found dead in a pond near his house in Connecticut Tuesday. The guitarist was just 44-years-old.
Police were dispatched to Herbert’s residence Tuesday afternoon after someone reported him missing, according to Blabbermouth. Police say that his death does not appear to be suspicious, but are waiting on an autopsy for more information.
The band released a statement on Herbert’s death, stating: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”
The band asked the public to respect the privacy of Herbert’s family at this time, and encouraged fans to remember him by “celebrating the great music he made.”
His wife Beth wrote a heartfelt post through Herbert’s official Facebook page, asking fans for privacy and thanking fans for the outpouring of love and support the family had received since news of her husband’s death broke.
“Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page. In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you.”
Herbert’s death was felt by musicians, bands and fans across the heavy metal and rock scene. Many took to social media to reflect on his musical legacy, remember good times they had shared with Herbert, and lament on the impact and influence his music made on their lives.
Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Johannes Eckerström of Avatar, and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves were among the many musicians remembering Herbert on Twitter.
Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil wrote a tribute to Herbert on Instagram, stating how deeply saddened she was to hear of his passing, and remembering him as a “sweet, kind and calm human being.”
These are the news I would NEVER EVER want to give. I am deeply saddened by hearing that Oli Herbert from All that Remains passed away. I will always remember him as a very sweet, kind and calm human being. We used to call him “the wizard” for his long hair and beard and the way he used to play his magic with guitar pics and his guitar. My deepest condolences go to the whole band and Oli’s family. @olithatremains
So sad to hear of Oli’s passing today. What a genuine soul, good friend and amazing guitarist. @allthatremains are some of my oldest friends in the biz and I am forever grateful for the history we share. My heart goes to my dear friends in the band and his family and friends all over the word. Thank you, Oli for always being the dude that wanted to share a drink and talk about our love for guitar, especially old Jacksons. I’ll miss you bud. #ripoliherbert
Fans of Herbert’s shared heartfelt stories about how inspired they were by him that they continued to pursue music, while others spoke of how sweet, respectful and kind he was when fans got the chance to meet him.
