Rockers React to All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert’s Death

Oli Herbert, a founding member and lead guitarist for heavy metal band All That Remains, was found dead in a pond near his house in Connecticut Tuesday. The guitarist was just 44-years-old.

Police were dispatched to Herbert’s residence Tuesday afternoon after someone reported him missing, according to Blabbermouth. Police say that his death does not appear to be suspicious, but are waiting on an autopsy for more information.

The band released a statement on Herbert’s death, stating: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

Full statement

The band asked the public to respect the privacy of Herbert’s family at this time, and encouraged fans to remember him by “celebrating the great music he made.”

His wife Beth wrote a heartfelt post through Herbert’s official Facebook page, asking fans for privacy and thanking fans for the outpouring of love and support the family had received since news of her husband’s death broke.

“Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page. In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you.”

Herbert’s death was felt by musicians, bands and fans across the heavy metal and rock scene. Many took to social media to reflect on his musical legacy, remember good times they had shared with Herbert, and lament on the impact and influence his music made on their lives.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Johannes Eckerström of Avatar, and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves were among the many musicians remembering Herbert on Twitter.

This is a damn shame. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates and friends. https://t.co/noDmkbJOFC — CONGLATURATION !!! (@CoreyTaylorRock) October 17, 2018

I’m gonna miss my buddy, Oli. — Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) October 17, 2018

Our deepest condolences go to our brothers in @ATRhq for the loss of a legend. Riff In Peace, Oli. You were a true talent and it was a pleasure to share the stage with you. pic.twitter.com/ufXHIlmndX — In Flames (@InFlames_SWE) October 17, 2018

Oli Herbert. Great guitarist and a great guy. I remember nerding out about guitars every day that we were on tour together w Dethklok and ATR. Rest In Peace Oli. — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) October 17, 2018

The world has lost one of the sweetest and most talented musicians I have ever known. Oli Herbert of All That Remains was always so kind and friendly every time you saw him and a literal wizard on the guitar. Such devastating news and such a sad and tragic loss. #RIPOli — Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) October 17, 2018

RIP Oli Herbert..A great talent and a great human being. — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) October 17, 2018

Really shocked to learn of Oli Herbert passing away. AE and ATR toured together years ago and Oli always used to come out and see us play when we came through his area. The nicest guy. The metal community’s lost another great musician way too early. #RIPOliHerbert #AllThatRemains pic.twitter.com/B4CM5pKEbA — Michael Amott (@Michael_Amott) October 17, 2018

All That Remains were a pleasure to tour with and Oli was a fun and friendly class act of a guy as well as a great musician. Thank you for the good times and great opportunities. #oliherbert — Johannes Eckerström (@Johannes_Avatar) October 17, 2018

Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil wrote a tribute to Herbert on Instagram, stating how deeply saddened she was to hear of his passing, and remembering him as a “sweet, kind and calm human being.”

“These are the news I would NEVER EVER want to give. I am deeply saddened by hearing that Oli Herbert from All that Remains passed away. I will always remember him as a very sweet, kind and calm human being. We used to call him “the wizard” for his long hair and beard and the way he used to play his magic with guitar pics and his guitar. My deepest condolences go to the whole band and Oli’s family.”

Fans of Herbert’s shared heartfelt stories about how inspired they were by him that they continued to pursue music, while others spoke of how sweet, respectful and kind he was when fans got the chance to meet him.

Oli Herbert was one of my favourite guitarists growing up. His solos always told a story and his lesson dvds have been very influential to how I approach lead writing.

Sending all the love to the ATR family.

They say don't meet your heroes but I'm glad I did. He was so kind.

RIP pic.twitter.com/hpnyEFI4ja — JD (@SirenLungs) October 17, 2018

Oli Herbert was one of my biggest musical inspirations. I play this riff EVERY DAY. Just ask my coworkers, they'll tell you. I'm sure it's really annoying. Oli, you will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/lD3omTYSBX — I went to college (@hopkinsian24) October 17, 2018

