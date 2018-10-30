Stephanie Carafa, Mayor’s Daughter, Had Sex With Student, Cops Say

Stephanie Carafa, a teacher and the daughter of a New Jersey mayor, is accused of having sex with a student who is under the age of 16. Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said, via the Bergenfield Daily Voice reports that Carafa, 32, was arrested on October 27 and accused of child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Carafa is a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, as well as being the daughter of Lodi Township Mayor Emil Carafa. Emil Carafa is also the principal of Washington Elementary School in the same district where is daughter teaches. Lodi is located 15 miles west of New York City. Emil Carafa told the North Jersey Record after his daughter’s arrested that Stephanie Carafa is “the love of my life, as is my family.” He also said, “There is a process in this country, and the process is the court of law. I know that people in their human nature are inquisitive, and U understand that. I respect their inquisitiveness, but my concern right now is my daughter.” The Record adds that Carafa is accused of sending photos and videos with a juvenile under the age of 16.

Carafa is next scheduled to appear in court in Hackensack on November 2. The investigation into Carafa is being led by the Lodi Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Carafa’s Rate My Teacher page, she teacher Social Studies at Thomas Jefferson middle in the Lodi School District. A January 2018 rating for Carafa read, “Amazing, restores hope in humanity.”

On her Facebook page, Carafa writes in her Intro section, “Inner peace – and some thug life if need be – but mostly inner peace.”

When Emil Carafa was reelected in 2017, he told NorthJersey.com, his administration “was focused on the betterment of Lodi. That’s what we are here for. To make Lodi, which is already a great place, an even greater place. We will continue to beautify the community and make it as welcoming as possible.”

