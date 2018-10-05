Annie Daines, Sen. Steve Daines’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Daines will give his daughter, Annie, away at her wedding, to Brad Moss, on October 6, the same day that he is due to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. The Montana senator said in a statement to the Associated Press that he will be in attendance at his daughter’s wedding to Brad Moss in their home state, despite the vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Daines told CNN on October 4 that the GOP leadership may keep the vote open overnight to allow him to travel from Montana to Washington D.C. Daines said, “We’re taking it a day at a time to see what happens. On October 5, the Senate voted to move forward with Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.

The AP reports, citing Daines spokeswoman Katie Schoettler, that Senator Daines has read the FBI’s investigation into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh and that he sees no reason to vote against Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Montana senator lives in Bozeman with his wife Cindy. The couple has four children in total, daughters Annie and Caroline, as well as sons, David and Michael. Montana’s other senator, John Tester, a Democrat, will vote no on confirming Kavanaugh.

1. Daines’ Fiance Proposed by Asking if She Would ‘Date Him Forever’

Annie Daines writes on the couple’s The Knot page that Moss proposed by taking her on a picnic close to Ousel Falls, outside of Bozeman. In his backpack, Moss had candles, throw pillows and “lots of candles.” Moss then read from his Bible, Corinthians 13 and the couple prayed together. Daines goes on to say that Moss “had written prayers for me, himself, and our relationship, praying that God’s will be done and trusting that he knew what was best for the both of us.” Moss got down on one knee and asked Daines if she would date him forever and marry him. She said yes. Daines says she is “overwhelmed by God’s faithfulness and for blessing me with this incredible man of my prayers.”

The couple will be married at the Manhattan Christian Reform Church in Manhattan, Montana, with a reception to follow at the Headwaters Hops Ranch in Three Forks, Montana.

2. Senator Daines Has Been Posting the Couple’s RSVPs on Instagram

Senator Daines has been posting RSVPs that the happy couple has received on his Instagram page. One post saw a decline because the wedding was being held on the same day as a “female cattle sale.” Another person said they were a “Maybe” because one of the potential guests “has a sheep tag.” Senator Daines wrote in the caption, “The RVSP’s continue… You know your daughter is having a Montana wedding when…(“sheep” = Big Horn Sheep.)”

Prior to that, Senator Daines last posted about his daughter in the above photo saying she was going “Montana swimming.”

3. Daines Previously Taught 2nd Grade & Worked for the House Republican Conference

According to Daines’ Facebook page, she worked at the U.S. House of Representatives between 2014 and 2016 as a digital media fellow and a communications assistant. Prior to that, Daines was a second-grade teacher at Manhattan Christian School. Daines studied teaching at Montana State University-Bozeman and graduated in December 2014. The last publicly visible post on Daines’ Facebook page shows a photo of her with Moss, the post reads, “Boyfriend of the Year Award goes to this handsome man for missing the Kansas game to hang out with me in Big Sky!”

4. Annie Daines Has No Time for Supreme Court Protesters

In January 2017, Daines retweeted a post criticizing protesters against Neal Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination. The tweet described protesters as being “Mad Liberals.” Daines’ Twitter account has been dormant since then. In July 2016, during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Daines tweeted, “The country just got called a circus and Donald Trump just got called a ringleader……. #RNCinCLE.” A supporter of her father tweeted at her on October 4 to thank her for her “understanding” in her father having to return to D.C. so soon after the nuptials to vote. That person wrote, “From the looks of it, his whole family would move the wedding to DC if necessary.”

5. Daines Appeared in a Campaign Ad for Her Father in 2014

In 2014, Daines and her sister, Caroline, appeared in a campaign ad for their father. The daughters say their father is “not like all those lawyers in Washington D.C.” because he studied chemical engineering. The ad also says that the senator is a fifth-generation Montanan. The pair explains that their parents married after meeting in church and getting engaged on a mountain peak. In one section, Caroline says her favorite thing that her father did in Congress was a bill to “stop paying congress until the balance the budget.” Annie chimes in with, “Yeah, I love that one.”

