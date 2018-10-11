John David Rice-Cameron, Susan Rice’s Republican Son, ‘Beaten Up’

Susan Rice’s Republican son, John David Rice-Cameron aka Jake, was “beaten up” on campus at Stanford during a rally. The school newspaper, Stanford Daily, was the first to report that Rice-Cameron is to press charges against a female student who he says “physically assaulted” him at White Plaza on campus. The newspaper names Rice-Cameron’s alleged attacker as the class of 2021’s Melinda Hernandez.

The Stanford Daily report says that Rice-Cameron was with a group that was celebrating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s recent nomination. Rice-Cameron alleges that Hernandez “shoved him in the chest with her hand during a verbal disagreement.” The article says that Hernandez was issued a citation for battery. The case is due to be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office to see if further charges will be brought. Rice told the Daily, “She got in my face and proceded to hit me in the chest area and push me back forcefully. Nobody should be assaulted on campus, under any circumstances.”

A statement on the Stanford College Republicans’ Facebook page after the incident read:

Today, SCR experienced the violent and totalitarian behavior of the unhinged Stanford left. During a ‘Change My Mind’ tabling event regarding the presumption of innocence and the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, SCR’s President was assaulted by Melinda Hernandez. A sophomore at Stanford, Hernandez approached our President, hit him in chest and forcefully pushed him back… Our President is pressing full charges against Hernandez. Violence is completely unacceptable, and we will not allow anyone to get away with it.

Throughout the day, our signs were vandalized and destroyed, and we will be posting more video and photos shortly. Stay tuned.”

