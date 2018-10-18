Troy Caldwell Is the Fan Who Interfered With Astros’ Home Run Ball

Troy Caldwell has been identified as the man who interfered with a potential home run ball for the Astros on Wednesday.

To Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle, Caldwell said that the call was one of the worst he’s ever seen, adding, “I’m going to need security to get me out of here if the Astros don’t come back to win this.”

Mookie Betts of the Red Sox attempted to catch a ball by the outfield, but Caldwell’s hand interfered with Betts’ glove, leaving the umpire to declare the play a fan interference.

To Nick Natario of ABC, Caldwell, an Astros fan, said he believed the call should’ve been designated a home run.

The call was so controversial that even Kate Upton, model and wife of Astros player Justin Verlander, tweeted her outrage: “So if a player is IN the stands fans are suppose to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn’t let fans sit there. They didn’t reach over the fence. @ MLB”