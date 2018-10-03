WATCH: Donald Trump Calls Christine Blasey Ford ‘Evil’ & Mocks Her Testimony

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford before an approving crowd at a Mississippi rally.

First, he mocked what he perceived to be the dialogue between Ford and U.S. senators at her hearing last Thursday. He said, “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.” To applause, Trump continued imitating Ford, saying, “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

He continued, “Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? ‘I don’t know. But I only had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.’ And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful, incredible, young kids– they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people.”

It was a sharp contrast to what Trump said about Ford last week: “I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me.” Trump even called Ford a “very credible witness.” It seems his opinion has changed.

You can watch the video below: