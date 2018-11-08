White House Suspends Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was barred from entering the White House grounds on Wednesday evening. The news seemed to come suddenly and apparently caught Acosta by surprise. The veteran reporter said he learned of his suspension as he headed to the White House grounds to do his 8PM stand-up; when he arrived at the gate, guards told him that he couldn’t enter the grounds. They also took away his “hard pass,” the name given to the White House grounds pass which is issued to reporters accredited to cover the White House.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the White House had suspended Acosta’s press credentials because of his “unacceptable” behavior during President Trump’s press conference earlier today.

Acosta put up a clip of a White House guard taking away his press credentials this evening. You can watch that here:

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The White House Said It Suspended Acosta for ‘Placing His Hands’ on a Female Aide

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, explained Acosta’s suspension in a series of tweets Wednesday evening.

Sanders said that Acosta had been barred from the White House because of his “unacceptable” behavior on Wednesday afternoon. During a press conference by President Trump, Acosta pressed the president on the issue of migration and the administration’s portrayal of the Caravan of Migrants. The exchange btween the president and Acosta quickly grew heated, with the president telling Acosta, “you let me run the country, and you can run CNN.”

President Trump then told Acosta, “that’s enough” and tried to move on to another questioner. But Acosta kept a tight grip on his microphone, even after a young, female White House aide came over and tried to take it away from him. That’s the moment that Sanders referred to in her tweet explaining why Acosta had been barred. She wrote, “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”