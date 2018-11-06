Andrew Urdiales, Convicted Serial Killer, Dead by Suspected Suicide

Convicted serial killer Andrew Urdiales was found dead today on death row in San Quentin State Prison; the cause of death was suspected suicide. According to ABC 7 News, he “was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin’s Adjustment Center Friday around 11:15 p.m. He was kept in a cell by himself and prison officials say it appears he killed himself.” According to AP News, Urdiales’ had been in that prison for less than one month, after being sentenced to death on October 5 after murdering five women in California, and having previously been charged life in prison for the killing of 3 people in Illinois.

Here’s what you need to know about Urdiales:

1. He Was a Former Marine

According to NBC News Los Angeles, Urdiales was discharged in 1991. Desert Sun says that the five murders were committed while he was “stationed at various military facilities.” The San Diego Union Tribune reported that his attorney claimed that while he “performed well in the structured environment of the military,” he “did poorly in less-stable conditions.”

2. Urdiales’ Defense Attorney Argued That He Had Partial Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

During Urdiales’ 2011 trial in Orange County, Denise Gragg, his attorney, claimed that his brain scans and psychological tests suggested partial fetal alcohol syndrome. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, she argued that “brain damage combined with a traumatic childhood caused him to have trouble managing his anger and emotions.” Senior Deputy District Attorney Matt Murphy concluded, however, that “there was little evidence to prove Urdiales’ childhood was as unhappy as his defense attorneys claimed.” He went on to say that “Urdiales was able to control his anger, but chose to attack his victims because he is sadistic and a misogynist.”

3. The Only Known Survivor of Urdiales’ Attacks Testified Against Him

Jennifer Asbenson, who was abducted by Urdiales when she was 19 years old and escaped, told the courtroom “I just tried to go somewhere else in my mind. I wanted to die.” According to Inside Edition, Urdiales offered her a ride while she was waiting at a bus stop in 1992; after she accepted, he “drove her to a remote desert location where he tied her with rope and her own bra.” In 2017, she brought Inside Edition to the place where Urdiales had taken her, sharing that once she managed to free herself from the restraints and the trunk of his car, she “turned and looked and he was chasing [her] down the road with a machete.”