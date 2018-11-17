Brian Kilmeade’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Kilmeade is a co-host of Fox & Friends alongside Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. He joined the network in 1997 as a sports reporter.

Kilmeade has been married to his wife, Dawn, since 1993. They have one son and two daughters.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Dawn & Brian Kilmeade Have Been Married For 25 Years

Dawn and Brian got married December 3, 1993. Their first dance was reportedly to a Huey Lewis and the News song called “Power of Love.”

An online records search shows that Dawn’s maiden name was Degaetano. But the search does not reveal much else information, such as college or work history. It does show relatives with her maiden name also living in the New York area, suggesting she is an east coast native.

Dawn told Fox News Insider that Brian’s hectic schedule makes it difficult to spend a lot of quality time with him. But when he is home, Dawn says Brian likes to kick a soccer ball around the backyard with her and the kids.

Kilmeade hinted at this during a Fox & Friends segment in April 2017 that Dawn had done a great job with the kids, and that he sometimes felt like a fourth wheel.

The family lives in Massapequa, a town in southeastern Nassau County on Long Island.

Dawn Kilmeade appears to prefer to keep her life very private. Her husband’s Instagram page is primarily filled with pictures from work as opposed to family.

2. Kilmeade’s Son is Also Named Bryan, But They Changed the Spelling

Bryan Kilmeade was born in October of 1996. According to his Linkedin page, he graduated high school in 2014 and went on to Syracuse University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He interned in the football team’s recruiting office while in school.

After graduating college, he returned home to Long Island and reportedly lives in Massapequa. Bryan’s first job was as a scouting coordinator for the NFL Draft Bible.

Bryan recently began a new job as a Football Operations Coordinator for XFL. The company, launched in 2017, is based in Stamford, Connecticut. It is planning to start a new football league in 2020.

3. Kirstyn Kilmeade is in High School & Joined the National Honor Society in 2018

Kirstyn Kilmeade is the second child of Dawn and Brian Kilmeade. She will graduate high school in 2019.

Her father shared a photo of her walking on stage at her school to accept admission to the National Honor Society. He misspelled her name in the post, though, writing, “Congrats to my 11th Grader, Kristy on joining the National Honor Society!!”

Like her father, Kirstyn appears to play soccer. He shared a photo from March of 2016 of his two daughters. Both are wearing shirts from a soccer event. Brian Kilmeade wrote in the caption, “Had a wonderful weekend with the girls. Took them to George’s Washington’s childhood home in Fredericksburg, VA. Great history lesson to round off a weekend of soccer!”

4. Kaitlyn Kilmeade Was Born in 2003 & is Also Athletic

Kaitlyn Kilmeade was born in 2003. She appeared on-air during a Fox & Friends segment in April of 2017, and shared that she was 14 years old at the time. Kaitlyn said that her dad “likes to make a lot of jokes” and that their mother is more of the disciplinarian.

Like her older sister, Kaitlyn also appears to play soccer, based on Kilmeade’s social media posts. The girls have appeared to visit Fox News more often than their older brother. In the photo above, the girls took turns on the microphone in Kilmeade’s radio studio.

5. Brian Kilmeade’s Father Passed Away When He was 14; His Mother Died in September 2018

Brian Kilmeade shared in an interview with Politico in 2013 that his father’s passing was the event that scarred him the most as a child. His father, Jim Kilmeade died in 1979 when Brian was just 14 years old. He did not share details as to what caused his father’s passing.

His mother, Marie R Kilmeade, lived to be 84 years old. She was born May 19, 1934 and passed away in September of 2018. In her obituary, Marie was described as “One of America’s original soccer moms.” She married husband Jim in 1960 and they moved to Massapequa in 1962.