Steve Doocy’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Doocy is a co-host on Fox & Friends. The show is the most popular morning news program on cable, averaging about 1.4 million viewers each day.

Doocy has been with Fox News since 1996. He is married with three adult children, two of whom also work at Fox News. His son followed in Doocy’s footsteps and works as a reporter. His younger daughter works in sales for the network.

1. Peter Doocy Joined Fox News as a General Assignment Reporter in 2009 & is Based in Washington, D.C.

Peter Doocy, 31, is the oldest of Steve and Kathy Doocy’s three children. He was born July 21, 1987. He shared the above childhood photo on March 23, 2017, holding a dog and sporting braces.

Peter has come far since the days of braces. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University. Peter has clearly remained a big fan of his alma mater. He has posted multiple times on his Instagram page about cheering for the Villanova Wildcats.

He joined Fox News in 2009 as a general assignment reporter based in New York City. He has since moved to Washington, D.C. and covers politics. He covered the Florida Senate race extensively during the 2018 midterm elections.

As an on-air reporter, Peter has shown he isn’t afraid to express a sense of humor. On September 20, 2015, he shared the above photo of him wearing high socks and what looks like board shorts. The caption reads, “leder-hostin #oktoberfest.”

2. Mary Doocy is a Lawyer & Works as a Legislative Counsel on Capitol Hill

Mary Doocy is the middle child. She was born in November of 1989 and is 29 years old. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston College in 2012, studying English and Philosophy.

Like her older brother, Mary also spent time in Villanova, Pennsylvania, but for law school. She graduated from Villanova University School Of Law in 2015. Mary and Peter Doocy snapped a photo in front of the Supreme Court to celebrate. Peter’s caption read, “my sis passed the bar! Next stop, this place.”

Mary Doocy has focused her career on Capitol Hill since becoming a practicing lawyer. According to her Linkedin page, Mary began working as a law clerk for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security in September 2015, before passing the bar. During the same time period, she was also a legislative assistant for then-Congressman Mike Pompeo.

Most recently, Mary Doocy has been working as a Legislative Counsel for Congressman Mark Meadows, the Republican representative from North Carolina’s 11th district.

3. Sally Doocy Works in Sales at Fox News & Lives in New Jersey

Sally Doocy is 25 and was born July 30, 1993. According to an online records search, Sally lives in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where her parents also live.

But like her father Steve, Sally also commuted into New York City for work. She is a sales planner at Fox News. She’s been working for the network since June 2015.

Sally attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She graduated in 2015 with an advertising degree. According to to her Linkedin page, she completed two internships with George W. Bush, working at the Presidential Center and then in the main office during her senior year.

Of the three siblings, Sally is the only one who shares photos of a significant other on social media. Her boyfriend’s name is Ali Sadri, whom she met at Southern Methodist University. According to his Facebook page, Sadri is working toward an MBA at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

4. Kathy Gerrity Married Steve Doocy in 1986; Their Kids Shared on Social Media That Steve Was First Attracted to Their Mom After Seeing Her on TV

Steve Doocy met the woman he could become his wife, Kathy Gerrity, when they were both working in Washington, D.C. She was a sports anchor and he was a features reporter at WRC-TV.

A 1989 article in the Washington Post shared that Gerrity had previously worked as a model and had hosted her own sports show on ESPN.

Doocy may have been smitten before he had even formally met Kathy. Their three children snapped a photo at Stetson’s Famous Bar & Restaurant on October 31, 2015. Peter Doocy captioned the photo, “first place dad ever laid eyes on mom (on tv) is closing forever tonight, so all 3 of us kids went to say goodbye.”

Kathy Gerrity and Steve Doocy tied the knot in 1986. Their son Peter was born the following year.

Kathy and Steve are co-authors these days as well. They recently released “The Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile.”

5. Steve Doocy Was Born in Iowa & is of Irish Descent From His Father’s Side

Steve Doocy’s parents are James Edward Doocy and JoAnne Sharp. He was born in Algona, Iowa.

In 2014, Fox News did a segment looking into Steve Doocy’s heritage. They learned that his great-great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from Ireland sometime in the 1850s, and settled in Illinois. Doocy said this had been news to him, because he and his father had been unable to find family records when they traveled to Ireland.

Doocy said in that segment that he also had Swedish roots; that must come from his mother’s side of the family.

He shared a photo with his mother in May of 2018. It was from his wedding day in 1986. Doocy included the caption, “A sweet picture of me with my mom, on the day Kathy and I got married in 1986, Kansas City, Missouri.”