Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu Home Spared in Woolsey Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu was spared in the Woolsey wildfire. TMZ, citing sources close to the family, was the first to report that flames had reached the multi-million dollar home on November 9, and that it had beenburnt to the ground. But this turned out to be premature.

The fires raged near the house, but ultimately missed the structure. TMZ shot photos of the house from the air, and you can still see smoke rising from nearby fires. But the house itself is intact.

As the flames moved closer, Jenner and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins evacuated. Hutchins first shared a short video to her Instagram Story reassuring friends, family and fans that they had made it out safely. She shared that their dogs were safe as well. Jenner is seen in the video talking on the phone. Jenner later posted a video to Instagram sharing that they were staying at another house and were safe.

This was the second time Jenner’s house was threatened in less than 12 months. In December 2017, the roof of Jenner’s home was torn off by winds that reached 60 miles per hour. The debris was scattered across the property and Jenner was concerned that her puppy, Bertha, had been buried in the mess. Luckily, the dog was found the next day unharmed.

Jenner bought the home in 2015. CTV News did a profile on the house at the time, which you can see in the video below. (The anchors begin discussing Jenner’s house at 1:16). Jenner reportedly purchased the estate for $3.5 million. The home was about 3,500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 360-degree views of the ocean and mountains. It sat on 11 acres of land.

Jenner also gave Architectural Digest a tour inside the house in September 2015. She revealed in the interview that this was the first time she had ever purchased a home entirely on her own, without input from a partner.

According to the Pursuitist, the property also included a hot tub, outdoor dining area, two patios and a three-car garage. The website pointed out that the home was provided Jenner with a lot of privacy, due to its secluded location up in the Malibu hills.

The other family members were also forced to evacuate as the wildfires burned through thousands of acres in southern California. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all shared on November 8 that they had to leave their homes. Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner also evacuated.

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now have stopped. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Kim shared on Twitter on November 9 that the flames had reached her and Kanye West’s property. But the flames apparently did not reach the house itself. “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now have stopped. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe!”

The wildfire has burned through more than 14,000 acres. It’s unclear exactly how many buildings have bene damaged or destroyed by the fast-moving flames.

I can’t believe this is happening!!! May God bless us all! I can not believe what is happening! Completely devastating for anyone who loses tangible memories and the security of their homes. Thank you to EVERYONE who has a hand in helping. I’ve never seen anything like this — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

