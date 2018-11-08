California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 8]

Evacuations are underway in parts of California due to the Camp Fire in Paradise, which was first spotted this morning and quickly grew to 5,000 acres. With this fire grabbing headlines, it’s time to get updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of November 8, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire, such as the growing Camp Fire, scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 8. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fire right now is the Camp Fire, with the Miller Fire and Rincon Fire mostly under control. There is also a newer fire in Suisun City.

Note that many regions, like Vacaville and Marin County, are seeing smoke from the Camp Fire, which is extending far into other areas.

Branscombe Fire

What started out as two small fires led to one fire that grew to 4,000 acres in early October. Smoke from the fires could be seen in Danville and in many other areas, causing people to wonder if the fires were closer than they were. When the fires were at their greatest, smoke could be seen in Napa County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Fremont, Cupertino (where apartment smoke alarms were triggered,) Santa Clara County, and more.

The fire is now 4,500 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 30, according to CAL FIRE.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It’s 20 acres and 25 percent contained. Mendocino County is also seeing drift smoke from the Camp Fire.

Camp Fire in Paradise

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew to 5,000 acres. Around 2 p.m. Pacific, KTVU reported that it had grown to 8,000 acres. It’s 0 percent contained.

Numerous evacuations have been issued for this fire. Here are some maps of the fire:

Thursday 11/8 interactive map with satellite hotspot data for #Campfire. Hotspot data always at least 3hrs old. To learn what MODIS/VIIRS hotspot data shows and does not show, read ”Map tips” – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/o0mdSsDV3B #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/qUz6hll7sg — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 8, 2018

#CampFire general location of the fire, the fire is moving almost due west and slightly south. This map is a guesstimate based on radio traffic and air attack. pic.twitter.com/o4Ia7sXIsO — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 8, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered in the Centerville and Butte Creek areas. These include, but may not be limited to, evacuation orders for:

Carnegie Zone in Paradise

North Pines Zone in Paradise

North Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

Old Magalia Zone in Paradise

South Coutelenc Zone in Paradise

South Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

South Pine Zone in Paradise

Zones 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 in Paradise (per KCRA)

The town of Pulga

The community of Concow (per Oroville MR.)

Butte College

Centerville and Butte Creek areas (per KCRA)

The area of Pentz and 70 South to 149, including Butte College

The area of Highway 70 from Concow South, including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70

The Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones as of 1:30 p.m. Pacific.

The Nimshew Zone as of 1:49 p.m.

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here. Here are some evacuation zone maps:

Here are some evacuation centers in the area:

Large animals can be evacuated to the Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E. Hazel St. in Gridley, California.

Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville is an evacuation center.

Neighborhood Church on 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. is an evacuation center.

Small animals can be evacuated to the Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mo, Suite E.

The Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E. Hazel St. in Gridley) has been opened as a general evacuation center too.

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) See Heavy’s story about the Camp Fire here for more details.

Many counties and cities are seeing smoke from this fire and wondering if it’s near their area. Marin County areas have noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

Smoke from the fire can also be seen in Suisun City, but a smaller fire is in Suisun City too.

Smoke From Butte Fire Visible In Local Area https://t.co/rwzA3MTjJF — Suisun City Patch (@SuisunCityPatch) November 8, 2018

If you’re in Vacaville and see smoke, that is also from the Camp Fire.

That smoke you may be seeing (and smelling) is coming from the Camp Fire near Chico, CA… https://t.co/VmY4hm90da — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) November 8, 2018

You can also see smoke from the fire in the Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You can also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah:

View of smoke-filled sky from State Street in Ukiah. Notice clear blue sky to north in pan. Mendo sheriff says from fire in Butte. pic.twitter.com/EkrsNh1MIp — Kate Stornetta (@KateStornetta) November 8, 2018

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

And you can see the smoke from Concord too:

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Holy Fire *

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Miller Fire in Oakland Hills

#BREAKING Brush fire in Oakland Hills at Joaquin Miller Rd and Highway 13. Small brush fire on the side of the road. #Millerfire @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/E8kBPPltAF — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) November 8, 2018

The Miller Fire is a brush fire seen in Oakland Hills but not listed on CAL FIRE’s map or on Inciweb. It’s at Joaquin Miller Road and Highway 13. Recent news sources say that the forward progress is under control.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Rincon Fire

This fire is off Highway 9 and Rincon Crossing north of Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County, according to CAL FIRE. It was 17 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 8.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Slough Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City today near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation. Smoke from the Camp Fire can also be seen in parts of Suisun City.

Suisun District | Vehicle Fire / 2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire | HW-12 / Nurse Slough Rd | #NurseSloughFire Big Rig on fire spread to vegetation | 11:59 https://t.co/V9GOssYqfo — Wildfire Incidents (@CodeRed001Blue) November 8, 2018

No evacuations have been issued as of 12:40 p.m. Pacific.

Solano: An active fire is burning east of Suisun City on HWY 12. No evacuations in Suisun City have been ordered. EB HWY 12 @ Walters Rd Closed — Tri-city NAACP (@FairfieldNAACP) November 8, 2018

The Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this is a four-alarm fire, and fire officials are seeking to head it off at Grizzly Island Road. They said the fire is not a threat to Suisun City, and it’s located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12.

The Suisun City Police Department closed eastbound Highway 12 at Walters Road because of the fire. Police have also closed westbound Highway 12 at Highway 113.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: Forrest Gordon Clark accused of starting a California fire