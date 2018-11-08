Suisun City Fire Reported Near Highway 12 [PHOTOS & LOCATION]

While the Camp Fire in Butte County and Paradise, California grows to 8,000 acres with little to no containment, another fire has started in Suisun City. Residents of Suisun City might also be seeing smoke from the Camp Fire. Here’s what you need to know about the fire in Suisun City, originally designated the Nurse Slough Fire.

A grass fire in Suisun City was spotted around 12:30 p.m. Pacific. It’s off Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road and no evacuations have currently been ordered.

There is an active fire off of HW 12 in Suisun City CA. #suisuncityca pic.twitter.com/iVJeRD007h — Emily Robinson (@EmilyroseRob) November 8, 2018

The fire is not listed by CAL FIRE and is not listed on Inciweb’s site either. But the Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this is a four-alarm fire, and fire officials are seeking to head it off at Grizzly Island Road. They said the fire is not a threat to Suisun City, and it’s located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12. The current size and containment levels are not known.

Here are photos of the fire from the Suisun City Fire Department:

The Suisun City Police Department closed eastbound Highway 12 at Walters Road because of the fire.

Suisun City Police Department – TRAFFIC ALERT CHP has closed Eastbound Hwy 12 at Walters Road due to an active fire near Hwy 12 and Nurse Slough Road. Avoid the area if you can. We will advise when the roadway is back open. — Suisun City, Calif. (@SuisunCity) November 8, 2018

Police have also closed westbound Highway 12 at Highway 113.

The Suisun City fire is burning just east of the area the burned from the Branscombe Fire, Daily Republic reported. The fire is nearing Suisun Marsh due to high winds, on a path that is roughly parallel to the Branscombe Fire.

At the same time, drift smoke from the Camp Fire might also be seen by residents in Suisun City, Patch.com noted.

The Benicia Police Department noted that residents in Benicia might see drift fire from Suisun City’s fire. There are no fires currently in Benicia.

Please be advised the city is experiencing drift smoke from a grass fire in Suisun City. There are currently no fires in the city of Benicia at this time. Thank you. — Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) November 8, 2018

This is a developing story.