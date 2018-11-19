Chicago Police Respond to Active Shooter at Mercy Hospital

At least four people, including the gunman, have reportedly been shot at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, located at 2525 Michigan Avenue. The situation began around 4:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 19. It appears to have begun as some sort of domestic situation.

The gunman is reportedly dead, along with one of the victims. Chicago Police has not yet confirmed this and we are waiting to hear from Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was expected to give an update shortly.

A shooting took place at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center this afternoon. The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over. Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe. — Mercy Chicago (@MercyChicago) November 19, 2018

Mercy Hospital shared on its Twitter account that all remaining patients are now safe and that Chicago police have secured the hospital.

Aerial footage shows people being evacuated from Chicago’s Mercy Hospital as an “active shooter” was reported near the building. One officer is wounded, police say. https://t.co/xYv7p32IWZ pic.twitter.com/JZ6FESGYS7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

WBBM-TV spoke with a witness who saw the situation unfold. He told reporters that he saw a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of the hospital, and then saw the man shoot the woman. He explained that the shooter then entered the hospital and continued to fire. The witness said he was standing just about five feet away from the shooter as he came into the hospital.

The TV station reports that the woman, who was potentially the gunman’s girlfriend, was shot multiple times. She is reportedly also in critical condition. Another witness told WBBM that the woman was wearing scrubs, indicating that she was a hospital employee. It has since been confirmed that the woman was in fact a doctor at Mercy. She was transferred to another hospital for treatment as well. The gunman was reportedly her ex-fiance, according to WBBM.

"I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground": A man who was waiting for results in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes seeing the active shooter there pic.twitter.com/79GCK88vG4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

Another witness told reporters that he was waiting for results inside the hospital when the shooting started. You can watch his account in the video above. He said he saw the gunman shoot one victim multiple times on the ground. Within seconds, he saw police arrive and exchange gunfire with the suspect.

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Guglielmi, first confirmed on Twitter at 4:27 p.m. ET that shots had been fired at the hospital. His initial tweet read: “Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming.”

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officer Guglielmi has also shared that there were reports of multiple victims down. He confirmed that a police officer had been among those shot. The officer was in critical condition but Guglielmi said he is “receiving excellent care.” The officer was transported to a different hospital.

Huge police presence at Mercy Hospital where reports of multiple people shot pic.twitter.com/g2KRrpbplr — Madeline Buckley (@Mabuckley88) November 19, 2018

There appears to have been four people shot, including the gunman. To summarize: a woman was shot in the parking lot. The gunman is accused of then shooting another person inside the hospital, and a police officer. The suspect was also shot.

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officer Guglielmi confirmed that the suspected gunman had been shot. Police were conducting a thorough search of the rest of the hospital to make sure there was not a second shooter, and to look for additional victims.

Shooter reportedly shot in the head according to dispatcher, still requiring medical treatment. First floor of the hospital is being evacuated to CTA buses, according to scanner traffic. — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) November 19, 2018

Chicago Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart shared on Twitter that according to a police dispatcher, the male suspect was shot in the head but reportedly still alive.

Man who was inside visiting his wife in the hospital told me he heard 5 shots rapidfire, possibly from a large caliber weapon — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 19, 2018

A reporter with the Chicago Sun-Times spoke with a man who had been visiting his wife at Mercy Hospital. The witness said he heard at least five shots “rapidfire, possibly from a large caliber weapon.”

Tracy Lyons was walking out of the hospital when gunfire erupted pic.twitter.com/sxOghChskv — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 19, 2018

Witness Tracy Lyons spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times. She said she was walking out of the hospital when she heard gunshots. In the video above, she described seeing the gunman exchanging fire with responding police officers.

The hospital was evacuated. Family members looking for people who were inside the hospital at the time of the shooting have been told to go to King Drive and 27th street. Police are also asking witnesses to come to the Mercy emergency room to share what they had seen.

LISTEN: Police radio traffic for active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital

Both channels (🎧): https://t.co/sFWAlKx4vt

Only Zone 4 audio (main incident): https://t.co/p74LiqZxIY

Only Citywide audio (SWAT, etc): https://t.co/Q52rYHzn2s#ChicagoScanner Audio from @CrimeIsDown — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) November 19, 2018

You can hear the scanner traffic as the situation unfolded in the tweet above.