Chris Cornell’s Wife Suing Dr. Robert Koblin For Malpractice

Chris Cornell’s widow is suing her late husband’s doctor for malpractice, according to a new report by TMZ. Vicky Cornell has filed a lawsuit accusing the physician of over-prescribing drugs that eventually caused the singer to commit suicide.

Vicky Cornell also claimed in the lawsuit that the doctor prescribed her husband “940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (aka Ativan) as well as Oxycodone during the last 20 months of his life, without even examining the Soundgarden singer, performing lab studies … anything to determine if Chris was in danger,” according to TMZ. The suit claims that Koblin permitted non-physician staff to write hundreds of prescriptions for Cornell, without any specific medical necessity or monitoring.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Robert Koblin never warned Cornell about the dangers of suicide or other side effects of long-term Lorazepam use. Although Cornell was documented as an “addiction-prone individual,” the doctor is accused of not taking the proper steps to protect him from the potential side effects of Lorazepam. The suit claims, in 2004, that Cornell’s therapist for his substance abuse referred him to Dr. Koblin, so the doctor well knew the singer was an addict.

The lawsuit states that Cornell was prescribed too much Lorazepam, in particular, which “increases the risk of suicide in addiction-prone individuals by impairing judgment and rational thinking,” TMZ reports. Lorazepam was found in Cornell’s system at the time of his death, a toxicology report revealed. According to Pitchfork, Cornell had Naloxone, Butalbital, Lorazepam, Pseudoephedrine, and barbiturates in his system when he died. Chris Cornell died by suicide in May 2017.

Vicky Cornell and her two children are allegedly suing for unspecified damages.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.

READ NEXT: Rockers React to All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert’s Death