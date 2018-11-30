Earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska Today Prompts Tsunami Warning

An earthquake close to Anchorage, Alaska, has been reported with a magnitude of 7.0. A tsunami warning is in effect and Anchorage’s airport has been evacuated. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit at around 8:30 a.m. local time in Alaska. The center of the earthquake was 8 miles north of Anchorage at a depth of 25 miles.

The National Tsunami Warning Center is telling people that a massive wave is “expected or occurring.” The page advises people to stay away from beaches and head to higher ground. There is no tsunami warning for British Columbia or the Pacific coast of the continental United States.

Officials on Kodiak Island have advised residents to head to higher ground. The 3,500 square mile island is populated by just over 6,000 people.

The Weather Channel’s James Sinko reports that Anchorage International Airport is not allowing any landings or departures at this time. The tower is offline and planes in Alaskan airspace are being advised to maintain a holding pattern.

The Anchorage Airport’s official Twitter account said that roads around the airport have been damaged as a result of the earthquake.

NBC’s Alaska affiliate, KTUU, reports that “several aftershocks of diminishing strength, but still significant, were felt.” The station also reported that there was a possible landslide on the Seward Highway close to McHugh Creek. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the Anchorage School District has said that all students are safe and that parents are advised to pick up their children when they feel it is safe. The University of Alaska Anchorage has closed its campus as a result of the earthquake.

Footage from Snapchat maps on the earthquake in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5TPoHfpT7N — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

A map of the power outages in the area can be found here.

