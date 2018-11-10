Elizabeth Warren Says US Policy on Yemen Is ‘Too Little, Too Late’

For months, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has been calling for the US to change its policies on Yemen. Warren says that back in August, she asked the Pentagon to stop helping the Saudi-led coalition of Gulf states carry out its bombing campaign against Yemen. Thousands of civilians in Yemen have died in a bombing campaign carried out by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US has tacitly assisted the Saudi coalition by refueling their fighter planes.

Warren says that back in October, when she asked the Pentagon about its policy on helping Saudi Arabia, officials denied that they had any involvement in the campaign in Yemen:

“For over 3 years, the US has helped the Saudi-led coalition bomb Yemen with few constraints. Thousands of civilians died in airstrikes. When I asked the Pentagon if it tracked the Saudi aircraft we refueled and the targets struck, they said they didn’t.”

Then on Friday, US and Saudi officials announced that the US would end its policy of refueling Saudi-coalition aircraft. Warren applauded the change — but said it was “too little, too late.” The Massachusetts senator said she wants the US to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, and to take solid action to signal opposition to the war in Yemen.

Yemen is in crisis – and we can no longer look the other way. Cutting off US refueling support is a start, but it’s too little, too late. We cannot continue selling the Saudis weapons that kill Yemeni civilians. We cannot continue to support this war. https://t.co/N9PmkB2LJb — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 10, 2018

The change was first reported by the Washington Post. Following the Post’s article, both Saudi and US officials tried to play down the change, although they didn’t deny it. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that Saudi Arabia had decided “to use the coalition’s own military capabilities to conduct inflight refueling in support of its operations in Yemen. We are all focused on supporting resolution of the conflict,” Mattis said.