Erron Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erron Brown has been identified by authorities as the assailant responsible for the Alabama mall shooting on Thanksgiving night.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Brown at a relative’s home in South Fulton, Georgia, CNN reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brown Faces One Count of Attempted Murder

This is Erron Brown – he was taken into custody Thursday by US Marshals in Georgia in the Galleria shooting. pic.twitter.com/LQQqm3f6zH — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) November 29, 2018

Brown faces on charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Brian Wilson, who was the friend of Emantic Bradford. Bradford was a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in the wake of the shooting.

Brown was found after authorities received a tip about his whereabouts, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brown’s bond is set at $125,000.

2. The Alabama Mall Shooting Left Two People Injured & One Dead

This is the scene in Georgia where Erron Brown was captured which was shared with https://t.co/IpE6ZrZMd2 by @FOX5Atlanta which is on top of the Georgia scene:https://t.co/ocPB1yykC7 pic.twitter.com/hbBCKhyuau — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) November 29, 2018

On Thanksgiving evening, Brown opened fire in the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. Two people were wounded, and Bradford was shot and killed, though not by Brown.

Just before 10 PM on Black Friday, shots were fired. Two Hoover Police Department Officers were on holiday security detail at the mall. Though Brown escaped without capture, one of the officers shot dead the man they suspected was responsible for the shooting: Emantic Bradford Jr.

Brown will not be charged for the death of Bradford.

3. The Mall Shooting Made National Headlines After Bradford Was Erroneously Identified as the Shooter

Family of black man killed by cop in Alabama mall shooting hires civil rights attorney https://t.co/Zbvtg2YT6p pic.twitter.com/AVetrh0ape — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2018

Following the shooting, the wrongful death of Emantic Bradford brought the story into national media coverage, with many wondering why Bradford was shot by the authorities. The narrative around Bradford’s death was altered multiple times by authorities, who first claimed he was “brandishing” a weapon then later said he was only holding a gun at the scene.

Bradford was reported to be an active duty U.S. Army soldier who was home for Thanksgiving at the time of the shooting. AL.com later clarified that Bradford had not completed basic training and was honorably discharged.

Bradford’s Family has hired a prominent civil rights lawyer, Benjamin Crump. Crump has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown in recent years.

Via Crump, the Bradford family released the following statement: “Our family is completely shocked, heartbroken and devastated at the tragic death of our beloved ‘E.J.’ E.J. was a devoted son and brother who dedicated his life to serving his country and always doing the right thing. As we continue to grieve, rest assured that we our working with our legal team to determine exactly what happened and why this police officer killed our son. We will never forget E.J. and ask for your continued prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

4. In Addition to a Charge of Attempted Murder, Brown Will Likely Face More Charges

BREAKING: Erron Brown, a suspect in a Thanksgiving Day shooting at an Alabama mall, been arrested by US Marshals near Atlanta. Police shot and killed another man at the scene who they inaccurately identified as the shooter. https://t.co/dGEPzZyOu3 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 29, 2018

Brown is currently being held on one count of attempted murder, but authorities say he is likely to receive additional charges in the coming days.

5. One of the People Injured in the Shooting, a 12-Year-Old Girl, Was Aided by an Army National Guard Soldier

Really enjoyed meeting this young man and his mother this morning. Here is the rest of the interview with Rashad Billingsley, the Army medic with the National Guard, credited with aiding 12-year old Molly who was wounded in the Galleria Mall shootings.https://t.co/PqJdzio8OH — MikeDubberlyGDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) November 27, 2018

Rashad Billingsley is an 18-year-old army national guard soldier who applied pressure to the wound of the 12-year-old girl who was shot. To ABC, he said, “I had told a police officer to go grab me a jacket so I could apply pressure to the wound. Because it was on her back, I couldn’t apply a tourniquet which stops the blood flow from going to the actual wound. So the only thing I could do was put pressure into the wound to stop the bleeding.”

The girl is expected to make a full recovery.