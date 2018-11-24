Emantic ‘EJ’ Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Thanksgiving mall shooting in Hoover, Alabama led local police to announce they’d shot and killed the man identified as the shooter. Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., was the 21-year-old local man police killed.

Just before 10 p.m. on Black Friday in the Riverchase Galleria mall in the town south of Birmingham, gunshots and a report of an active shooting sent shoppers fleeing. Two Hoover Police Department officers were on a holiday security detail at the mall. One of the officers shot dead the man it said was the suspect that left an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Seventeen hours after publishing a release on Twitter about the incident and the fatal shooting of the “suspect,” police now say Bradford, known as EJ, was not the shooter.

Bradford was an active duty U.S. Army soldier, home for Thanksgiving.

1. Open on Thanksgiving, a Day Ahead of Black Friday, the Mall Was Full of Shoppers When at 9:45 p.m., Shots Rang Out

This is the police description of what occurred posted on Twitter at 4 a.m., around six hours after the incident, police not only described what occurred but announced the police-involved killing of the “suspect,” Bradford.

“Two males engaged in a physical altercation on the second floor Concourse near the entrance to foot action during the fight one of the males produce to handgun and shot the other mail twice in the torso to uniform to cover police officers providing security at the mall when close proximity and heard the gunshots moving toward the shooting scene one of the officers and counted as suspect brandishing a pistol and shot him that individual 21 one-year-old male from Hueytown was pronounced deceased on the scene …”

Police were proud of the quick response.

“From the time that shooting took place, they engaged and it was safe within seconds that it happened,” @HooverPD Chief Nick Derzis said about the response by officers to a Thanksgiving night shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. “You don’t see that too often.”

Bradford was named shortly after by police but they did not speak to the family first, Bradford’s stepmother said.

2. A Hoover Police Officer Shot & Killed Bradford, Described as the ‘Suspect’ Armed With a Handgun. A Day Later, the HPD Admitted it Shot the Wrong Man & the Real Shooter is at Large. His Grieving Family Spoke Out

Killed a Soldier. A man who raised his right hand and swore to defend this country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. Can’t believe you still try to smear this guy by saying you “believe he was involved in the altercation”. Could have been chasing the actual shooter?! — Specman (@Richard63588914) November 24, 2018

“New evidence suggests that while Mr. Bradford was likely involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim…We regret that our initial media release was not totally accurate,” the news release continued, “but new evidence suggests it was not.”

Initially turned over to the Jackson Sheriff for investigation, it was reported that a conflict existed between a witness and investigators so the case is now in the hands of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Even as a separate investigation into the shoot is underway, Hoover police are reportedly doing an internal investigation to see if what their cop did were consistent with department policy. The officer, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave.

#BREAKING: Hoover PD is now saying 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. who was shot and killed by police DID NOT SHOOT the 18 year old and 12 year old injured in the Riverchase Galleria shooting on Thursday. The shooter is still at large.@WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/JYu9LzOKB2 — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) November 24, 2018

Some are questioning the police version of what occurred. Images of Bradford who lay dead on a shopping mall floor with a gun positioned near him have some dubious.

It is Hoover Alabama. That man most likely wasn’t armed and was running away just like everyone else. Everything just doesn’t seem right and then finding a weapon this morning a floor below in a different part of building just doesnt add up. Saying two suspects is convenient. — David (@Azaldi_) November 24, 2018

“It is Hoover Alabama. That man most likely wasn’t armed and was running away just like everyone else. Everything just doesn’t seem right and then finding a weapon this morning a floor below in a different part of building just doesn’t add up. Saying two suspects is convenient.”

And with another gun found in the mall’s Santa’s Village, which a police spokesman told local media he was unaware of, has raised more questions.

Bradford’s stepmother Cynthia Kenniebrew Bradford said police and the media named her stepson as the gunman before ever speaking with his family.

“First of all I’m sick of all the lies going around and I’m very upset with the news and the HPD for releasing his name and photo and haven’t yet talked to either parent. So if you wasn’t there please respect the family and let my son RIP.”

Bradford’s mother April Pipkins is seen with her son after he enlisted.

3. Named by Police as the Gunman, Which Was Subsequently Reported Ad Nauseum, Albeit Incorrectly, Bradford was an US Army Combat Engineer

Since Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis named Bradford as the shooter in the press releases shared to Twitter, the news media did the same in describing him as the “gunman.”

But by Friday, when pressed about its certainty that Bradford shot an 18-year-old reported to have been involved the argument that led to a shoot-out in a packed mall on Thanksgiving, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector told local media that since it’s an officer-involved shooting, the Jefferson County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office would be investigating and that agency would determine the facts.

Bradford was an Army combat engineer at 12 Bravo company, according to his Facebook. Soldiers who were friends have been posting condolences.

“Man..I can’t believe it..tons of good memories with u bro.. R.i.p. Li Glock see you again.”

“You will be missed …”

4. Bradford Was Recruited in 2017 & Enlisted. The Army Recruiter Joshua Willams Featured Several Facebook Posts on Bradford

“Ej Bradford leaves today for Basic Training and AIT for 12B…..good luck EJ!!!! #armyteameastwood”

Williams posts about Bradford a couple of weeks later:

“One of my recruits Ej Bradford loving life in his first week of Basic Training and giving me a shout out for all I did for him!!! Just so happens one of good friends is a Drill Sergeant and he is taking good care of him!!! #armyteameastwood #goarmy #12B #leonardwood”

5. Bradford Was Described by a Former Teacher From the Catholic High School he Attended as ‘Goodhearted.’ Family & Friends Are Devaststed

A former teacher from Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School in Birmingham, the school Bradford graduated from, told local media the young man was “…super sweet, funny, kind and goodhearted young man who never had a bad word to say to anyone.” The educator, Carl Dean confirmed that Bradford had enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was “shocked and in disbelief” that Bradford could be the shooter, adding he was “…heartbroken that this young man is no longer with us.”

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. May you Rest In Peace. God be with us. Too many “mishaps”. Thank you for Serving “your” Country. And it ended like that. — kev (@_frankev) November 24, 2018

Friends who have known Bradford since middle school said he was a happy guy and a good person.

I’ve known Ej Bradford since middle school! Bruh ain’t had a bad trait about him. All he did was put laughter into people. Always kept a smile on his face every single time I saw him. He always kept it G. He was murdered wrongly and Hoover police need to admit it and come clean. — oogway𓋹🧘🏽‍♂️𓂀 (@silence_kd) November 24, 2018

“I’ve known Ej Bradford since middle school! Bruh ain’t had a bad trait about him. All he did was put laughter into people. Always kept a smile on his face every single time I saw him. He always kept it G. He was murdered wrongly and Hoover police need to admit it and come clean.”