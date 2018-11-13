George Wagner & Family Accused in Ohio Rhoden Murders

George Wagner III, Angela Wagner, and the couple’s two sons – George Wagner IV and Edward Wagner – are accused in the murders of eight people, seven of whom belonged to the Rhoden family of Ohio.

The break in the 2-year-old case came on November 13, 2018. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine wrote on Twitter, “The suspects – a husband, wife, and their two adult sons – are now charged with killing eight people: seven members of the #RhodenFamily and the fiancée of one of the victims. We will release more information later today.”

#BREAKING: Following an extensive investigation by my office’s #OhioBCI and the #PikeCounty Sheriff’s Office, we have arrested four people accused of the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016. #Ohio pic.twitter.com/dyf5qk86jX — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) November 13, 2018

The Rhoden family and the Wagner family had business and family ties with each other, according to Cincinnati.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rhoden Family & Other Victims Were Murdered in 2016

In a press release, Ohio AG DeWine, Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader, and Pike County Prosecutor Robert Junk announced the arrests of the four people “for the murders of eight people in Pie County on April 22, 2016.”

The members of the Wagner family are from South Webster. They were “taken into custody this afternoon (November 13, 2018) and are charged with planning and carrying out the murders,” the release says, naming the accused as:

George “Billy” Wagner III, 47

Angela Wagner, 48

George Wagner IV, 27

Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26

According to My Dayton Daily News, the strongest link between the two families comes through Jake Wagner, who “fathered a daughter with Hannah Rhoden,” one of the victims. In 2017, investigators searched the property of Flying W Farm, which is owned by another Wagner family member, the newspaper reported.

The victims were named as: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; and their three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20. Frankie Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20, was also murdered, as was Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.

On Facebook, George Wagner the son wrote that he lived in Kenai, Alaska, was from Peebles, Ohio, and was single. My Dayton Daily News reports that the entire family appears to have resettled in Alaska.

Authorities have not yet specified a motive or what led them to the Wagner family, butt hey scheduled a news conference to release more details, and this post will be updated once they do.