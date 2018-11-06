Josh Hawley, Claire McCaskill Polls: Who’s Ahead?

In Missouri, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill is in an extremely tight race against Attorney General Josh Hawley to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate.

What do the polls show on election day?

The polls show an extremely tight race. The latest poll showed Hawley with a 3-point lead. However, the poll before that one showed the race was a dead heat. Altogether, RealClearPolitics lists six recent polls in the Missouri Senate race. Hawley led in two of those polls. McCaskill led in two of those polls. Two of those polls were tied. You can see the specifics for each of the most recent polls later in this article. (There have been many other older polls in the Missouri Senate race. You can see a full list here.

As election day arrives, Hawley now leads in the RealClearPolitics polling average by 0.6 percent, making the race one of the closest in the country. “Neither Josh Hawley nor Claire McCaskill has had a lead of more than four points in a single poll for the entire year, placing this race well within the margin of error. The undecided voters are likely Trump supporters, but it is hard to say which way they’ll go in this volatile election,” RealClearPolitics wrote.

Some have attributed Hawley’s slight surge to the controversies over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and McCaskill’s position on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Hawley is the Missouri attorney general. McCaskill was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. Other issues have also dominated the race, such as health care.

McCaskill had announced she is voting against Kavanaugh, saying, “It is his allegiance to the position that unlimited donations and dark anonymous money, from even foreign interests, should be allowed to swamp the voices of individuals that has been the determining factor in my decision to vote no on his nomination.” Hawley has made the Kavanaugh situation an issue in the race. Some have cited the migrant caravan as an issue energizing Republican voters too.

McCaskill is among 10 U.S. Senators who are Democrats but must win election in states that went for President Donald Trump.

Here’s a round up of the latest polls in McCaskill vs. Hawley as of Election Day on November 6, 2018.

Emerson [11/01/18 to 11/03/18]

Josh Hawley 49% Claire McCaskill 46%

HarrisX [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]

Josh Hawley 45% Claire McCaskill 45%

Trafalgar Group [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]

Josh Hawley 48% Claire McCaskill 44%

Missouri Scout [11/01/18 to 11/02/18]

Josh Hawley 47% Claire McCaskill 47%

NBC News/Marist [10/30/18 to 11/01/18]

Claire McCaskill 50% Josh Hawley 47%

Fox News [10/27/18 to 10/30/18]

Claire McCaskill 45% Josh Hawley 45%

READ NEXT: Learn More About Erin Morrow Hawley, Josh’s Wife