Kerry Voss, John Berman’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kerry Voss has been married to CNN “New Day” anchor John Berman for 17 years. The couple started dating during college and have twin sons.

Voss has stayed away from the spotlight, as her husband moves up in his journalism career. She does not appear in his social media pictures. But Berman has hinted in past interviews that it was Voss who may have been the reason he got into journalism in the first place.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Berman & Voss Met While Participating in a Drag Show at Harvard

Kerry Voss and John Berman met while attending Harvard University in the mid-1990s. In a 2017 interview with Westchester Magazine (the family lives in Westchester County, New York) Berman shared that he met Voss through theater.

They were both members of Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard. According to its website, its the third oldest theater organization in the world, founded in 1770 in a dorm room. Students write and perform the stage acts. The group got its name because members took turns providing hasty pudding at each meeting.

Berman joined the theater club as an actor. Voss worked on costuming. The show they first worked on together was a drag show. Berman told the magazine, “I’m one of the few people who can say they met their wife while doing a drag show.”

According to a Harvard University reunion site, Voss graduated in 1993.

2. The Couple Tied the Knot in 2001; Berman Joked That the 2000 Presidential Election Postponed His Planned Proposal

Kerry Voss and John Berman have been married since July 20, 2001. Berman shared a picture of his wedding band on their anniversay in 2018. The caption read, “Been wearing this ring 17 years exactly. The one ring to rule them all. Happy Anniversary to the world’s best human.”

The couple appears to have planned their wedding in a short time span. Berman told Westchester Magazine that he had originally planned to propose right after the 2000 presidential election.

He was working as a reporter for ABC at the time, and had been embedded with George W. Bush’s campaign. “I had always planned to ask my then-girlfriend to marry me after the election. Then, there was a freaking recount!” Berman popped the question once Bush had been declared the winner.

3. Kerry Voss May Have Inadvertently Encouraged Berman to Begin a Journalism Career; It Appears She Moved to New York City First & He Followed Her There

An online search of records for Kerry Voss shows she was born June 20, 1971. (She is 9 months older than Berman). She appears to have grown up in Shelburne, Vermont. Her mother reportedly still lives there.

The records search does not reveal Voss’ work history, but it does confirm that she was living in New York City in the mid 1990s. Berman told Westchester Magazine in that 2017 interview that after graduating from Harvard in 1995, “he moved to New York City to be near his college sweetheart,” indicating that a move to the Big Apple had originally been Voss’ idea.

Berman initially planned to attend Columbia Law School. Instead, he took an internship at ABC News. He moved up in the network and eventually became the head writer for “World News Tonight With Peter Jennings.” Berman transitioned to on-air reporting in 2001, first covering the White House before requesting a move back to New York City. He stayed with ABC until 2012, when he moved over to CNN.

4. Kerry Voss & John Berman Have Twin Sons

Kerry Voss and John Berman have two children. Their twin sons were born in 2007. Berman doesn’t share pictures of them on social media, but he did post the above photo after reporting on Hurricane Irma in September 2017. He wrote, “My boys made this bracelet for me before I headed to Florida to cover #HurricaneIrma. Figured it was good karma, so I didn’t take it off.”

The boys are reportedly athletic, and enjoying playing soccer and baseball. Berman has said that his early hours at CNN have been convenient. It means he is home during the afternoons to spend time with his family.

Admit it…you don’t have a Boston Red Sox ornament as random/awesome as this. pic.twitter.com/mBoPXQYByF — John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 1, 2017

Since Voss does not appear to have her own social media profiles, it’s unclear where her sport allegiences lie. But Berman is an adamant Boston Red Sox fan, so she at the very least tolerates the team.

5. The Family Lives in Armonk, New York

Kerry Voss and John Berman chose to move their boys out of New York City in 2011. They moved to the town of Armonk, New York, which is about 36 miles north of CNN’s offices in midtown Manhattan.

According to Zillow, the couple purchased their house for $975,000. It was originally built in 1957, with 3,595 square feet and three bedrooms. Its current value is listed at $1,037,025.

Berman clearly enjoys having the space for gardening. He frequently shares photos of various flowers blooming in the yard.