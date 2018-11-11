Le’Veon Bell: Tuesday Deadline Likely Going to Pass Without His Reporting In, Multiple Sources Say

Le’Veon Bell is unlikely to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the designated deadline on Tuesday, multiple sources have told ESPN. This would make him ineligible for the rest of the season.

The deadline, which maintains that Bell must report to the Steelers by 4 PM ET, has not been met with any indication by Bell or his team that he plans to report. Still, Steelers president Art Rooney II has maintained his belief that Bell will report, in spite of the fact that Bell has missed ten straight weeks of play, forfeiting $8.5 million in earnings so far.

Rooney said to Sirius XM radio, “I don’t know what his plans are, but I would say that at this point we expect him to come back next week. We know he’s back in Pittsburgh, so we’re hoping to have some communications with him over the weekend. We’re kind of expecting he’ll be back next week.”