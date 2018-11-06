LOOK: Voting Lines, Polling Place Issues, and Reported ‘Voter Suppression’

The 2018 midterms have seen a record number of early voting turnouts, and it’s looking like there will be record numbers for in-person voting on election day, as well.

But with that voter enthusiasm is coming significant issues with lines, malfunctioning scanners, and inefficient polling place resources, which have led some to claim instances of reported voter suppression.

Here are all of the photos and videos you need to see of the crazy voting conditions across the country for those simply looking to cast their ballot in the 2018.

LOOK: Reports, Photos, & Videos of Voting Lines & Polling Place Issues

Someone came out with an update. "Our printer went down about an hour ago. We tried to reset but it is not working. The printer is finite. We've been waiting for a new for about an hour now. We were sending folks to a voting center but their printer is also down." — Char (@curryalley) November 6, 2018

They are making an announcement that the servers at the Johnson county courthouse are not working, and there, checking in for voting has almost completely stalled. Voting machines are still functional. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/TvsMuwu4Oy — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) November 6, 2018

Only 2 of 5 voting machines working at the Mitchell Elementary polls in Charleston. No paper ballots available & super long lines. Some people are leaving. Should I be shocked that this is happening in a diverse, blue area? @ACLU @ACLU_SC #MidtermElections2018 — J_G_S (@trail77s) November 6, 2018

.@BOENYC polling site at 241 Emerson in Clinton Hill Brooklyn has 2 of 5 scanners down. We consistently have one of the highest turnouts in NYC. I waited over an hour to vote, as did dozens of senior citizens. Please fix! — Carly G (@litachiqita) November 6, 2018

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says humidity appears to be causing difficulties in feeding ballots through tabulators in some Wake County precincts. Humidity. pic.twitter.com/651nRmVBOw — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) November 6, 2018

Lines wrapped around at the polls today in the Bronx at #PS103 with only one machine working!! pic.twitter.com/PyiPyNUaG2 — Chan (@ChantelCreates) November 6, 2018

hey @wnyc — 2 of the 3 scanners at IS 113 on Adelphi are broken, and the lines are up to 90 minutes long. People are leaving and we’re being advised to fill out our ballots in line so as to speed up the process: pic.twitter.com/BeMFmO7adE — lina misitzis (@lmisitzis) November 6, 2018

MAJOR ISSUES reported at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. Voters tell me the machines are down and they can only cast paper or provisional ballots.

Many have been waiting since 6am.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ckg8wMHd7T — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018