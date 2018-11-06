LOOK: Voting Lines, Polling Place Issues, and Reported ‘Voter Suppression’

The 2018 midterms have seen a record number of early voting turnouts, and it’s looking like there will be record numbers for in-person voting on election day, as well.
But with that voter enthusiasm is coming significant issues with lines, malfunctioning scanners, and inefficient polling place resources, which have led some to claim instances of reported voter suppression.
Here are all of the photos and videos you need to see of the crazy voting conditions across the country for those simply looking to cast their ballot in the 2018.
LOOK: Reports, Photos, & Videos of Voting Lines & Polling Place Issues
