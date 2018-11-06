Election Results Live Stream: Watch the 2018 Midterm Election Results Online Here

Tonight we will learn the results of the midterm elections. Many channels and stations will be broadcasting coverage all day, and others will start focused coverage tonight. If you want to watch a live stream, we are providing multiple options right here in this story, including one at the top of this section from PBS. You’ll want to tune in early, because counting begins as soon as the polls close. In 2014, the first states declared their results around midnight. But early results and exit polls start coming in much earlier than that. The first polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern in Indiana and Kentucky. The first live stream, embedded above, is from PBS News Hour and begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m Eastern. Here are more live streams that you can watch from other stations below.

ABC News Live Stream

Watch ABC’s midterm election coverage above, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Fox News Live Stream

Anchors Bret Baier and Matha MacCallum will moderate the election results on Fox News tonight starting at 6 p.m. Eastern at “America’s Election HQ.” Viewers can see live updates and projections as news comes in from the Fox News Decision Desk in the live stream YouTube video above.

NBC News Live Stream

NBC News’ live stream begins at 6 p.m., with coverage led by Chuck Todd, Lester Holt, and Savannah Guthrie.

Washington Post Live Stream

Washington Post’s live stream begins at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. Libby Casey and Eugene Scott will lead the coverage.

This is a developing story, and we will add more live streams as they become available.