WATCH: 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Anchorage, Alaska & Tsunami Warning Issued [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked Anchorage, Alaska and a tsunami warning has been issued. Major power outages, road and bridge collapses are being reported.
The United States Geological Survey has just posted its map of the quake. You can see it here.
Terrified students have been posting to social media.
Television stations shave been reportedly knocked off the air.
“Strong quake centered near Anchorage, Alaska. Preliminary magnitude of 6.7. Affiliate KTUU was knocked off the air by the quake …”
It’s reported that “Four freighters on approach to @TSAIAirport are currently holding after Anchorage experienced an ~M7.0 earthquake moments ago.”
Flight trackers show the impact as air traffic controllers are telling planes to land as their own risk.
It’s reported that “ANCHORAGE CENTER (ZAN) HAS ISSUED A GROUND STOP. This is a ground stop for all traffic to airports destined for ZAN, which covers the entire state of Alaska and surrounding waters.”
A tsunami warning is in effect for the Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula. The preliminary magnitude is 7.0 and the warning means there’s a chance for “significant inundation is expected or occurring …and widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”
That warning was canceled just after 2 p.m. EST.
Here’s where Alaskans should go to get more information.
