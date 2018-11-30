WATCH: 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Anchorage, Alaska & Tsunami Warning Issued [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked Anchorage, Alaska and a tsunami warning has been issued. Major power outages, road and bridge collapses are being reported.

Footage from Snapchat maps on the earthquake in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5TPoHfpT7N — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

More footage from Anchorage via Snapchat maps. Prayers going up. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tSP7HWst0P — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

The United States Geological Survey has just posted its map of the quake. You can see it here.

This is Vine rd rn 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y6SEHE7Wua — coco (@cocoathebaddest) November 30, 2018

Terrified students have been posting to social media.

This earthquake straight cracked my school in half pic.twitter.com/kdm1O1yjb6 — Josh Bierma (@jlennyb) November 30, 2018

Television stations shave been reportedly knocked off the air.

“Strong quake centered near Anchorage, Alaska. Preliminary magnitude of 6.7. Affiliate KTUU was knocked off the air by the quake …”

It’s reported that “Four freighters on approach to @TSAIAirport are currently holding after Anchorage experienced an ~M7.0 earthquake moments ago.”

Flight trackers show the impact as air traffic controllers are telling planes to land as their own risk.

It’s reported that “ANCHORAGE CENTER (ZAN) HAS ISSUED A GROUND STOP. This is a ground stop for all traffic to airports destined for ZAN, which covers the entire state of Alaska and surrounding waters.”

ANCHORAGE CENTER (ZAN) HAS ISSUED A GROUND STOP. This is a ground stop for all traffic to airports destined for ZAN, which covers the entire state of Alaska and surrounding waters. pic.twitter.com/35Q0UR5XE8 — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) November 30, 2018

They're evacuating the air traffic control tower at Anchorage while they inspect the structure for damage. Those freighters are low on fuel but are landing for now. — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) November 30, 2018

Ceiling is falling down pic.twitter.com/ZPY6fhEPrp — Chase (@Chase_AK) November 30, 2018

A tsunami warning is in effect for the Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula. The preliminary magnitude is 7.0 and the warning means there’s a chance for “significant inundation is expected or occurring …and widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

That warning was canceled just after 2 p.m. EST.

Here’s where Alaskans should go to get more information.