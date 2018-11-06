CNN Election Results Live Stream: How to Watch 2018 Midterm Results Online Without Cable

CNN will be providing comprehensive coverage of the mid-term election results tonight, Tuesday, November 6, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Central.) The channel will be covering live results as they come in from all the key House and Senate races around the country. You’ll want to tune in early, because counting begins as soon as the polls close. In 2014, the first states declared their results around midnight. But early results and exit polls start coming in much earlier than that. The first polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern in Indiana and Kentucky. Check out any of these options below to see CNN’s live coverage.

There are some ways to stream election results from other networks, but if you want to watch CNN’s coverage and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CNN is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election results on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the election results on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the election results live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

CNN will provide live stream coverage from 5 p.m Eastern on Tuesday, November 6 to Wednesday, November 7 at 9 a.m. Eastern. You won’t need a cable log-in to see CNN’s coverage this time. According to CNN: “The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).”

CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper will kick off the Election Night in America 2018 with live coverage from the CNN Election Center in Washington starting at 5 p.m. Eastern. Chief political correspondent Dana Bash will join them and will track the Senate races. Senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson will cover the governor races around the country. And CNN anchor and chief national correspondent John King will cover the House races from the “CNN Magic Wall.”

Additional analysis will be provided by chief political analyst Gloria Berger, political director David Chalian, senior political commentator David Axelrod, and commentators Van Jones, David Urban, Jennifer Granholm, and Rick Santorum.

Live updates from the White House will be provided by Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta and Senior White House Correspondent Pamela Brown. Abby Phillip, White House Correspondent, will report live from the CNN Election Center, along with other correspondents who will be reporting from all across the country.

Late-night coverage will later be anchored by Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. Congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly will report from the CNN Magic Wall, and correspondents Jeff Zeleny, Sunlen Serfaty, and Joe Johns will report.