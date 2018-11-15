WATCH: Michael Avenatti Says He Expects to Be ‘Fully Exonerated’

Hours after Michael Avenatti was arrested on charges of domestic violence he was back out on the streets, vowing that he would not be “intimidated” by the accusations against him.

Avenatti told reporters that he wants a “full investigation” of the charges against him, and said he expects to be “fully exonerated.” You can watch Avenatti’s speech here:

https://twitter.com/abc7JoshHaskell/status/1062885684401172480/video/1

Avenatti began by thanking the “hard-working men and women of the LAPD” for their “professionalism.” Then, talking about the case against him, Avenatti said,

“I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career, and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing. I am a father to two beautiful smart daughters and I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident that I would be fully exonerated.”

The LAPD Says Avenatti Was Charged With ‘Felony Domestic Violence’ — His Wife Says He Never Hit Her

Los Angeles police arrested Michael Avenatti on Wednesday morning. A department spokesman clarified to Heavy that shortly before midnight on Tuesday, a woman filed a police report claiming that Avenatti had been violent towards her. Police arrested Avenatti soon afterwards. As usual in domestic violence cases, police didn’t release the woman’s name or any details about the report she filed.

TMZ first reported that Avenatti had been arrested. TMZ initially said that Avenatti’s estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, filed the domestic violence report. But Storie-Avenatti told reporters that Avenatti had never hurt her. It isn’t yet clear who filed the domestic violence report. You can read more about Avenatti’s arrest, and the charges against him, here.