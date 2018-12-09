Blaze TV Ends Its Relationship with Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes

Blaze Media no longer has a relationship with Gavin McInnes, and per company policy, cannot comment on personnel matters. — BlazeTV (@CRTV) December 9, 2018

Blaze TV announced on Saturday night that it would no longer be working with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. The network didn’t explain why they were making the change, which they announced in a single, brief tweet well into the evening. But McInnes fans immediately blamed the move directly on Blaze’s founder and CEO, Glenn Beck.

Blaze is a conservative television network founded by Glenn Beck. The network recently merged with Mark Levin’s CRTV to create Blaze TV. The new network describes itself as a kind of one-stop-shop for consumers looking for conservative voices: in its description, Blaze TV boasts that it “brings together the biggest conservative voices from around the country to a single platform for the first time ever.”

However, that platform won’t include Gavin McInnes any longer. McInnes, the controversial figure who founded the “western chauvinist” group known as the Proud Boys, has been dropped. The network also recently dropped Fox News contributor Michelle Malkin, a move which some Blaze viewers are still grieving. Many are wondering whether there will be other “casualties” because of the recent merger,

McInnes Supporters Are Blaming ‘Lightweight’Glenn Beck for The Change

Gavin McInnes is awesome! Cancel your CRTV subscriptions — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) December 9, 2018

Jacob Wohl is the young conservative who made headlines when he was accused of involvement in a bizarre plot to smear Robert Mueller. Since then, Wohl has been accused of playing a role in smearing Michael Avenatti. Now, Wohl turns out to be a big fan of Gavin McInnes.

After Blaze TV announced it was ending its relationship with McInnes, Wohl took to Twitter to give his view. “McInnes is awesome,” he wrote. “Cancel your CRTV subscriptions.” Wohl also wrote, “Weak! This is what happens when you sell out to a lightweight like Glenn Beck.”

Other McInnes fans called Blaze “cowardly” for letting him go, and plenty of people said they would end their subscriptions to the network as a form of protest. Blaze and CRTV, two of the country’s leading conservative outlets, just announced their merger last week. At the time, questions arose about how the shows and on-air talent might be impacted by the change. But CRTV executive Gaston Mooney told CNN at the time that McInnes would definitely stay on. Mooney said, “Gavin McInnes is a comedian and provocateur and one of the many varied voices and viewpoints on Blaze Media platforms.”

Last month, McInnes said that he was “disassociating” himself from the Proud Boys. In a YouTube video, McInnes said that he deeply regretted leaving the group, which he called “the greatest fraternal organization in the world.” But, McInnes said, he had been advised that if he quit the Proud Boys, prosecutors might go lighter on the group of Proud Boys members who were arrested after a brawl in New York City last month, after McInnes gave a talk at the Metropolitan Club on the Upper East Side. You can read more about that here.