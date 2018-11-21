Gavin McInnes Says He Is Quitting the Proud Boys [VIDEO]

Gavin McInnes, the founder of self-described “Western chauvinist” organization the Proud Boys, announced today that he was officially leaving the controversial group. In a YouTube video he recorded on November 21, McInnes said, “As of today, November 21, 2018, I am officially disassociating myself from the Proud Boys, in all capacities, forever. I quit.”

You can watch the whole video here.

McInnes Says He’s Leaving the Group Because He Wants to Help Out the Proud Boys Who Were Arrested in New York Last Month

On Friday at approx 8:23 pm there was an altercation which was widely distributed via social media on 82nd between Lexington to Park, here’s another angle of the video. We need your help identifying these individuals please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPSpic.twitter.com/ndII6m0aLc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 15, 2018

McInnes called the Proud Boys “the greatest fraternal organization in the world” and said that he felt sorry to leave the group. But, McInnes said, he had been advised that if he quit the Proud Boys, prosecutors might go lighter on the group of Proud Boys members who were arrested after a brawl in New York City last month, fater McInnes gave a talk at the Metropolitan Club on the Upper East Side. Nine members of the Proud Boys were arrested after a fight broke out between the Proud Boys and a group of Antifa members who were on the scene to protest McInnes’s talk.

McInnes said he’d been advised that, if he left the group, the nine arrested men might have an easier time.

McInnes said the group is “not a gang” and stressed that the Proud Boys is a “multi-racial” group; he put several pictures of Proud Boys who are either minorities themselves or are married to minorities. McInnes also slammed what he called “lazy journalists” for describing the Proud Boys as white supremacists — something which, he said, had led to Proud Boys members being fired from their jobs and otherwise persecuted.

McInnes Said There Is No Such Thing as a White Supremacist

As he has done before, McInnes pooh-poohed the idea that the group he founded has anything to do with white supremacy. Instead, he described himself as a comedian and described the Proud Boys, and all of their rituals, as a group of friends who love silly, adolescent jokes and who pulled a lot of their ideas from Fraggle Rock. McInnes said that he blamed feminism — with its concerns about “toxic masculinity” — for a lot of the fears about the Proud Boys. He strenuously denied that the group has any links to the alt-right or to white supremacists. “We are not an extremist group and we do not have ties with white nationalists.”

But McInnes went further, saying that in reality, there’s no such thing as a white supremacist. He said, “This whole idea of white nationalism and white supremacy is a crock. Why are we talking about it? Such people don’t exist.”