Georgia Grace Koch, George Bush’s Granddaughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgia Grace “Gigi” Koch is one of George H.W. Bush’s 17 beloved grandchildren. She and Robert Koch are the daughters of Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch, George’s only living daughter. She is giving a reading at her grandfather’s funeral today, along with half-sister Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa. Here is what you need to know about Georgia.

1. Georgia Grace Koch’s Parents are Doro Bush & Robert P. Koch

Georgia Grace Koch is the daughter of Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch and Robert P. Koch. Her brother is Robert David Koch, and he tends to mostly stay out of the spotlight. Doro and Robert P. Koch were married in 1992. Georgia was born in 1996.

2. Georgia Grace Has Two Half-Siblings from Her Mom’s First Marriage

Doro was previously married to William LeBlond. They were married in 1982 and divorced in 1990. They had two children: Samuel LeBlond and Nancy Ellis “Ellie” LeBlond Sosa.

Georgia and her half-sister Ellie are close. This Instagram photo shows Ellie asking Georgia to be her maid-of-honor:

3. Georgia Grace Worked As a Summer Intern to the House Majority Whip

According to Georgia’s LinkedIn, she worked as a summer intern to the House Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives in the summer of 2017. She was also a special events intern for the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in 2016, and a marketing intern for Lindsay Cadillac in 2015. She is graduating with a bachelor’s in International Relations from the University of Southern California in 2018. Her brother, Robert Koch, is 25.

4. Doro’s Marriage to Robert Koch Was Called a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Romance

In 1992, Doro, Grace’s mom, married Robert P. “Bobby” Koch, a marriage that some coined a “Romeo and Juliet” type of match. Before they were married, Koch was a top aide for House Majority Leader Richard A. Gephardt, Baltimore Sun reported. Gephardt, a dedicated Democrat, was a frequent critic of Bush. Their wedding was at Camp David and many referred to it as a “stealth wedding.” Only 130 people were invited, mostly family members. Even Vice President Dan Quayle was not invited.

5. Georgia Grace’s Dad is CEO of the Wine Institute

Robert Koch, Grace’s Dad, is the CEO and President of the Wine Institute, the public policy advocacy association of the California wine industry, representing more than 1,000 wineries. He is not one of the well-known “Koch brothers.”

