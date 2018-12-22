Mexican Border Wall: Trump, Goverment Shutdown Impacts Ordinary Americans In A Few Ways

It looks like a government shutdown will happen at 12 AM ET.

The standstill? U.S. President Donald Trump’s “wall bill.”

On Thursday The House approved a $5.7 billion budget for a border wall in Mexico.

Democrats don’t agree and indicate that they will not support a bill with border wall money.

That’s not exactly the news many would like to hear during the Christmas holiday season.

If there is a goverment shutdown, the major departments the shutdown impact: Education, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Food and Drug Administration, Commerce, Internal Revenue Service, National Parks, Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, National Institute of Health and more.

What does this mean for ordinary Americans?

Per Politifact:

• New patients were not accepted into clinical research at the National Institutes of Health, and hotline calls about diseases went unanswered. • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ceased disease surveillance. • Recruitment and testing of federal law-enforcement officials stopped, in one case including the hiring of 400 border patrol agents. • National Park Service sites and national museums and monuments closed to visitors.

New York Senator, Chuck Schumer has been quite vocal about the potential shutdown. “President Trump: you will not get your wall,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the house floor.

“Abandon your shutdown strategy. You’re not getting the wall today, next week or on January 3rd, when Democrats take control of the House.”

President Trump responded by tweeting that he will not travel to Florida for the holiday because he believed that Democrats “will help protect us to protect America’s Southern Border.”

Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

President Trump also says that the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves.

In a tweet the President stated: “They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!”