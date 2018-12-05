The Gray Google Logo Is in Honor of George H.W. Bush

The gray Google logo was released on Wednesday, December 5 in honor of the National Day of Mourning for former president George H.W. Bush, according to Google’s explanation for the color change.

Google doodles often change around midnight, eastern time, to represent a special holiday or to honor a variety of people who have changed the world. Sometimes the homepage will reflect an illustration, and other times just the letters themselves will change.

Given that the last National Day of Mourning was in 2007 for the late President Gerald Ford, it seems that this might be the first ever gray Google logo, or at the very least one of a select few. Here’s what you need to know:

Wednesday Has Been Declared a National Day of Mourning in Honor of George H.W. Bush’s Funeral Service

Wednesday has been declared a federal holiday by President Trump, specifically a National Day of Mourning. This means that nearly all federal workers across the nation will have the day off from work and all federal agencies will be closed.

A number of industries that affect the American people will be shut down on Wednesday, including the United States Postal Service, which said in a statement that it will be closed to “honor [the former President’s] vast contributions to our country during his lifetime.”

Additionally, all major U.S. stock markets will be closed, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Most federal employees can also expect to get the day off, though that will largely depend on the place of employment.

Bush’s Funeral Services: How to Watch & What to Expect

The funeral services for Bush will begin at 11 a.m, ET. Though the actual services will be closed to the public, they will be broadcast on C-SPAN and most major news networks.

Over the course of the services, four men will be giving eulogies for the 41st president: Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush; Bush’s friend, former Canadian Minister Brian Mulroney; Bush’s friend, former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-WY); and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a biography on Bush.