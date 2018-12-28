Jemele Hill On Trump: ‘I Got Famous For Saying Something That Wasn’t Original’

Jemele Hill made news last year when she called U.S. President, Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and the most ignorant, offensive president of her lifetime, stating.

She stands by that a year later.

Appearing on Dan Le Batard’s “South Beach Sessons Podcast,” she weighed in.

“I thought I was saying water is wet. I didn’t even think it was controversial,” says Hill.

A veteran journalist and former ESPN columnist and anchor, Hill moved on from the World Wide Leader earlier this year and landed a job at the Atlantic.

While on on Le Batard’s “South Beach Sessons Podcast,” Hill also said she thought “we” had “all decided” that the president was a white supremacist and that she was just making small talk on Twitter. “If I was really trying to make a bold statement, I would have added the damn president,” said Hill. “I didn’t, I was just talking casually with somebody,” she said. “It wasn’t even original. That’s what is so crazy. I got famous for saying something that wasn’t original. It wasn’t new. It was not breaking news. I thought we all decided this after Charlottesville.” In other Jemele Hill news today, Hill announced via Twitter that she’s engaged. So, uh, some personal news to share … I’m engaged pic.twitter.com/jqYtWGAofM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 27, 2018

Hill posted a series of photos on Instagram about the news. “I’ve called this my year of transition,” she said in the caption.

“I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”