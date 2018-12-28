Jemele Hill On Trump: ‘I Got Famous For Saying Something That Wasn’t Original’

Jemele Hill On Trump: ‘I Got Famous For Saying Something That Wasn’t Original’

  • Updated

Getty President Trump during a meeting with governors-elect

Jemele Hill made news last year when she called U.S. President, Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and the most ignorant, offensive president of her lifetime, stating.

She stands by that a year later. 

Appearing on Dan Le Batard’s “South Beach Sessons Podcast,” she weighed in.

“I thought I was saying water is wet. I didn’t even think it was controversial,” says Hill.

A veteran journalist and former ESPN columnist and anchor, Hill moved on from the World Wide Leader earlier this year and landed a job at the Atlantic.

While on on Le Batard’s “South Beach Sessons Podcast,” Hill also said she thought “we” had “all decided” that the president was a white supremacist and that she was just making small talk on Twitter.

obama and jemele hill, espn, town hall, why, what is,

President Obama was joined by ESPN’s Jemele Hill during the town hall discussion.

“If I was really trying to make a bold statement, I would have added the damn president,” said Hill.

“I didn’t, I was just talking casually with somebody,” she said. “It wasn’t even original. That’s what is so crazy. I got famous for saying something that wasn’t original. It wasn’t new. It was not breaking news. I thought we all decided this after Charlottesville.”

In other Jemele Hill news today, Hill announced via Twitter that she’s engaged.

 

Hill posted a series of photos on Instagram about the news. “I’ve called this my year of transition,” she said in the caption.

“I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”

 

 

  • Published
Read More

No Comments