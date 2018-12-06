Nancy Ellis ‘Ellie’ LeBlond Sosa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa, one of George H.W. Bush’s beloved grandchildren, is giving a reading at his funeral today in Houston. She’s the daughter of Dororthy “Doro” Bush Koch, George Bush’s only living daughter. Here is everything you need to know about Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa, who gave a Bible reading at her grandfather’s funeral today.

1. Nancy Ellis Leblond Sosa’s Parents Are Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch & William LeBlond

Dorothy and William “Billy” Heekin LeBlond married in 1982. They had two children: Samuel Sosa and Nancy Ellis “Ellie” LeBlond Sosa. They divorced in 1990. At the time that Doro got remarried, she was working in the special events department of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington.

2. “Ellie” Leblond Sosa Has Two Half-Siblings from Her Mom’s Second Marriage

Doro was first married to William LeBlond and then later married Robert P. Koch. They have two children: Georgia Grace Koch and Robert P. Koch.

In 1992, when Doro married Robert P. “Bobby” Koch, the marriage was sometimes called a “Romeo and Juliet” type of match. Before they were married, Koch was a top aide for House Majority Leader Richard A. Gephardt, Baltimore Sun reported. Gephardt, a dedicated Democrat, was a frequent critic of Bush.

3. Ellie Married Nicholas Sosa in 2014, Works in Health Care & Teaches Yoga

Ellie and Nicholas Sosa were married in 2014, The Hill reported. They were married five years after meeting. Their families were longtime friends, but Nick and Ellie didn’t meet until they were 24, even though they even attended the same picnic in 2006.

According to UNE.edu, Ellie now works for a Boston-based health care non profit and is a certified holistic health counselor. She also teaches fitness in Boston and around the world. Her Instagram account lists her as a teacher at Barre & Soul, a yoga studio in New England. She co-wrote “George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

4. Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa Admired Her Grandparents, Who Loved Each Other Like 22-Year-Olds After 70 Years

In 2016, Ellie told The Maine Magazine that she admired her grandparents’ marriage. “They’re still just so in love and you can see it in everything they do. My grandfather doesn’t say as much these days, but the facial expressions? We’re always laughing when we’re around him. We’ll be at the table and he’ll make a facial expression or some funny movement with his hands, and Ganny just rolls her eyes… They act kind of like they’re 22 years old. It’s amazing to see them together, and to know that you can still have that 70 years later.”

Ellie co-wrote “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story,” sharing her grandparents’ great love for each other.

5. Ellie Was in a Campaign Ad with Her Grandfather in the 1980s

Ellie actually appeared in one of George H.W. Bush’s campaign ads in 1988, when he was running for President. She was the toddler seen in his iconic ad who ran across a yard and then jumped into her grandfather’s loving arms, The Maine Magazine reported.

