Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Daughter, Jane: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jane Ginsburg is Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s daughter. Ginsburg’s brother, James Steven Ginsburg, is her only sibling.

Like her parents, Ginsburg has enjoyed a successful career in the legal profession. At 63 years old, Ginsburg is a professor of law at Columbia Law School. She has two children, Paul and Clara.

Here’s what you need to know about Ruth’s daughter, Jane:

1. Ginsburg Is a Professor of Literary & Artistic Property at Columbia Law School

Ginsburg is currently the Morton L. Janklow Professor of Literary & Artistic Property Law at Columbia Law School.

According to her official Columbia bio, her job title includes the following roles: “She teaches legal methods, copyright law, international copyright law, and trademarks law, and is the author or co-author of casebooks in all four subjects, as well as of many articles and book chapters on domestic and international copyright and trademark law.”

Ginsburg has been at Columbia Law on and off since 1991. She has received the following awards over the course of her career, according to her CV: ChIPs Women in IP Hall of Fame Honoree (October 2015), the Mark T. Banner Award from the American Bar Association Section on Intellectual Property (May 2015), IP Hall of Fame inductee (2008), and more.

2. Ginsburg Holds Several Higher Education Degrees, Including a Doctorate of Law from the University of Paris

Via her Columbia biography, Ginsburg attended the University of Chicago as an undergraduate, then the University of Chicago for her Master’s. Following this, she followed her mother’s footsteps and enrolled at Harvard Law School, graduating in 1980. While at Harvard Law School, she was the editor and note editor of the Harvard Law Review, and she graduated cum laude, according to her CV.

But Ginsburg’s academic pedigree doesn’t end there. She also holds a D.E.A. and a Doctor of Law from the University of Paris, respectively.

During her mother’s time at Harvard Law School, she simultaneously had to raise Jane, a toddler at the time, while attending to her own coursework. Ruth Bader Ginsburg credited her daughter for her immense success at Harvard, saying to The Atlantic, “I think I had better balance, better sense of proportions of what matters. I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other.”

3. Ginsburg Has Authored Several Legal Thought Pieces, Including ‘Trademark & Unfair Competition Law: Cases’

Ginsburg has co-authored several legal articles and books, some of which are available on Amazon.

Of the titles she has contributed to, they include the following: Introduction to Law and Legal Reasoning, Trademark and Unfair Competition Law: Cases, and others.

In total, Ginsburg has co-authored or contributed to at least 13 books, according to her CV, and co-authored or contributed to over 23 chapters of legal work. She has written over three dozen legal articles, as well. You can see her full list of work by downloading her CV on her Columbia Law School bio page.

4. When Ginsburg & Her Mother Served on the Columbia School Faculty Together, They Were the First Mother-Daughter Duo to do so

Both of Ginsburg’s parents were faculty members at Columbia Law School during their lives. At one point, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a faculty member at the same time her daughter was, making them the first mother-daughter duo to accomplish this feat, according to the American Bar Association.

5. Ginsburg Is Married to George Spera, and Has Two Children, Paul & Clara

Ginsburg is married to George Spera, and has two children, Paul and Clara. Clara wrote an essay for Glamour in 2018 about her relationship with her grandmother writing in part, “You may know her as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or affectionately as the Notorious RBG, but to me she’s Bubbie. Bubbie with whom I spend most High Holy Days. Bubbie who took me to see The Book of Mormon, where we both laughed until we cried. Bubbie who loves going to the movies. Bubbie at whom I get a kick out of poking fun. Just a Bubbie like any other.”

Clara continued, “I have learned from her focus on consensus building and her appreciation for measured improvement over time. Previously, I thought that winning, and only on my own terms, was the path to success (just ask my former debate partners). But her work and friendships—like with the late Justice Antonin Scalia—have inspired me to listen to those I may disagree with and to find areas where we can build together.”