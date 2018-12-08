Scott Krulcik Dead: Google Programmer Dies at 22

Scott Krulcik, a Google programmer, has been found dead at the company’s office in New York City. He was 22 years old. ABC New York reports that there were no signs of trauma when Krulcik’s body was found. The station’s report says that Krulcik was found on December 7. No cause of death has been made public pending an autopsy from the Medical Examiner.

According to Krulcik’s LinkedIn page, he had worked full-time for Google since August 2018. He had been in school placements with the search engine since Mary 2016. Prior to that, Krulcik worked in a work placement with WhatsApp, the texting service which is owned by Facebook. The internet giant’s New York City office is located at 111 8th Avenue in Manhattan. Krulcik graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in New York in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Krulcik’s sister, a graduate of Cornell University, also works for Google in San Francisco in marketing and advertising.

Krulcik was a native of Pittsburgh. His last publicly visible Facebook message was a poignant message of hope in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in his home city. Krulcik wrote:

It’s sad to see hatred hurt a place like Pittsburgh, my home for most of the last four years. It’s a place where I always felt welcome and safe, where I made friends and memories that shape who I am. If Pittsburgh is anything, it’s a strong community. Squirrel Hill (where Mr. Rogers’ was filmed) is a neighborhood tolerant of many people’s differences, but not of hate. The hate that killed and wounded peaceful worshippers and police officers cannot compare to the strength of the loving community that is Pittsburgh. Now that I’m in New York, I see One World Trade every day. Rather than stand in awe, inspired by its defiant stance atop of Ground Zero, I pay it no mind. It is normal. Its normalcy is a monument to the fact that after 9/11, New York kept on being New York. There are memorials, as there should be, but day to day, the city charges on as it had before. That is what power over terrorism looks like. Pittsburgh will go on being Pittsburgh, too. Terrible towels will whirl, funiculars will keep funicularing, yinzers will still love pierogi, and the roads will remain an enigma. One day doesn’t change Pittsburgh. It will go on, as a united community, not a divided one.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side