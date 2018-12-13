what time is the geminid meteor shower tonight?

The Geminid meteor shower is often considered to be one of the highlights of the year, in terms of meteor showers. According to EarthSky, the meteor shower will peak in the mornings of December 13 and December 14, especially in places where the sky is especially dark.

Specifically, the Geminids are best at two in the morning, EarthSky reports, because that’s when the shower’s radiant point is highest in the sky.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the North American Sky, the Geminids Will Be Most Visible Right Before Sunrise on Friday

According to CNN, the most meteors will be visible right before sunrise on Friday morning. To find more specific information about the best times and location to watch the Geminid meteor shower for your area, you can use Time And Date.