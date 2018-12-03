Youngstown State: Police Chief Confirms No Active Shooter

Youngstown State University is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter. The official Twitter account for the school tweeted that a suspect is on campus and “at large with a firearm.”

However, the Youngstown Police Chief confirmed that there is no active shooter on campus; rather YSU police mistakenly thought they saw a person with a gun on campus.

Chief Robin Lees said, “They’re erring on the side of caution. With what’s going on with mass shootings, we’re being careful.”

Youngstown State University is located in Youngstown, Ohio. Those in the area should watch for updates via the YSU official Twitter account.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is also under suspected lockdown, though it’s not clear if the incidents are related.