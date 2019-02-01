Atascocita High School Shooting: One Student Wounded

One student has been shot in a shooting at Atascocita High School in the Humble school district in Harris County, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that shots had been fired at the school at around 6:15 p.m. on January 31.

The sheriff said that the suspects are thought to have fled the scene in a red Chevy Impala. The suspects are thought to be teenagers and are either white or Hispanic. The school is located around 30 miles northeast of Houston.

KHOU’s Brett Buffington said that a 16-year-old victim was shot multiple times at the school. The incident occurred close to the school’s band hall. Another person was grazed by a bullet.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Sheriff Gonzalez added that the scene is not regarded as an active shooting and the deputies are at the scene. One person on social media said they counted more than 30 sheriff’s deputies at the scene. The sheriff later described the situation at the school as “under control.” The sheriff mentioned that students were still on campus for after-school activities.

There are 3,522 students enrolled at the school. The Atascocita motto is, “Learning for life through rigor, relevance, and relationships.”

Anybody with any information about the shooting is asked to call local authorities on 713-221-6000.

