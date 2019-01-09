Alleged ISIS Member American Soulay Noah Su, 16, Captured in Syria

The Rojava Defense Unit, known as YPG, said early Wednesday it captured 8 alleged ISIS terrorists. An American teenager is one of them. Sixteen-year-old Soulay Noah Su was reported to be among terrorist rounded up in Syria.
According to a statement released by YPG, during a special operation in Deir al-Zour, Syria, “eight ISIS terrorists of foreign origins” by counter-terrorism units.
“…we know that the terrorists are planning attacks to slow down the progress of our forces by attacking civilians as a last resort. A group of terrorists of different nationalities that had been planning the mentioned attack were captured and put under long-term technical and physical surveillance by our relevant forces.”
The alleged terrorists are Russian, Ukrainian, German, Kazakh, Tajik, Uzbek and, American, YPG says.
This is a developing story.