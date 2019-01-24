Katlyn Alix: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katlyn Alix, an off-duty St. Louis, Missouri police officer remembered for her enthusiasm and service, was shot and killed inside another officer’s home.

The details are still unfolding, but authorities say that Alix, 24, died after incurring a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Fox 2, police say that Alix’s death was an accidental shooting.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Two Male Officers Stopped By an Officer’s Home Before the Shooting Unfolded, Police Say

NEW: Pictures of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, off-duty @SLMPD officer “accidentally” shot and killed by one of her fellow on-duty officers. Police say he “mishandled” the gun and struck her in the chest. Prayers. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/0LMiLDRnjH — Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) January 24, 2019

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are a bit murky. However, according to police, “two on-duty male police officers showed up at one of their homes,” reports Fox 2. Sometime thereafter, Alix, who was off duty, also showed up at the same house. She was then shot accidentally, although the exact circumstances have not been released.

KMOV-TV reported that one of the officers allegedly “mishandled a gun,” leading Katlyn Alix to be shot. The home is located in the Carondelet neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the livingroom of the home around 1 a.m., according to The St. Louis Post Dispatch. It’s not clear why the male officers were at the home if they were on duty. It’s also not clear why Katlyn Alix was there.

In a press conference, the police chief gave these details: “What’s going on is that two on-duty officers went by one of their homes. They were on duty. While they were at that particular home, an off-duty female officer came to that home. While they were there at that home there was, what we understand to be, an accidental discharge. The female off-duty officer was shot in the chest and she was brought to the hospital by those officers. Upon arrival shortly there after she was pronounced deceased.”

The St. Louis Police Department wrote on Twitter, “An SLMPD officer has been transported to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. no information on a condition. We will provide additional information as it comes available.” Police followed that post with another that revealed the tragic news: “We are deeply saddened to announce that the officer transported to the hospital has succumbed to her injuries. We ask that you keep the officer’s family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our officer and friend.”

2. Alix Graduated From the Police Academy in 2017

In honor of Officer Katlyn Alix, members of the #SLMPD will be wearing the Department mourning band. "Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her" –@ChiefJohnHayden pic.twitter.com/BDIZ2d6NOQ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 24, 2019

Katlyn Alix was a fairly recent graduate of the police academy dating back to 2017. The Post-Dispatch reported that she was assigned to the Second District in patrol.

A departmental Facebook post read, “Congratulations to Recruit Class 2016-02 on their completion of the St. Louis Police Academy. A graduation ceremony will be held tonight to honor their achievement. Look for the new police officers patrolling in your communities soon!” Her name was at the top of that list.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Alix was shot with a revolver that was not a service weapon. The Circuit Attorney tweeted a short statement on the shooting, writing, “A CAO prosecutor and two investigators responded to the officer-involved shooting scene this morning. We have opened an investigation into the matter.”

3. Katlyn Alix Was Married

St. Louis Police trying to unravel how a young off-duty police officer was accidentally shot and killed at the home of another cop, who had stopped at home during a shift. https://t.co/A7BtfYQRSk pic.twitter.com/YpusfGW8J9 — KARE 11 (@kare11) January 24, 2019

According to St. Louis Police, Alix was married. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents and sister. “She is survived by her husband, mother, father, sister, a host of other family members and friends in addition to he police family,” wrote police.

A registry in her name shows she was married in October 2018.

A neighbor told the Post-Dispatch that she heard someone yell, “Oh, my God! Somebody help!” at the time of the shooting. Mayor Lyda Krewson wrote on Twitter after the shooting, “Terribly sad – blessings to her family, friends and the entire Slmpd community.”

4. The Chief Remembered Alix as ‘Enthusiastic’ & ‘Energetic’

Hear from the person who called 911 last night just before 1 am. A off duty police officer in St Louis MO was shot and killed in an accidental shooting in south city police say. https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/Zhw1heY7NE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 24, 2019

Chief John Hayden offered a memorial tribute to Alix on Twitter, saying, “Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her.” The department’s Twitter page added, “In honor of Officer Katlyn Alix, members of the #SLMPD will be wearing the Department mourning band.”

5. Katlyn Served in the U.S. Military

"She served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military. That is how she lived, as a hero. And, for now, that is all anybody needs to know." RIP Officer Katlyn Alix pic.twitter.com/rFzJSLKMbr — KMOV (@KMOV) January 24, 2019

KMOV-TV reports that Katlyn Alix served in the U.S. military. The television station ran a tribute quote to Katlyn on its Twitter page that read: “She served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military. That is how she lived, as a hero. And, for now, that is all anybody needs to know.”

A photo released by Alix’s family also showed her in a military uniform.

According to a Facebook page in her name, Alix once served as a military police officer.